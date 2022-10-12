Have you ever wondered why some people seem to be able to run so fast? I’m definitely more of a plodder than a sprinter; I’d much rather run for hours than have to sprint up a hill, and let’s just say my Parkrun PB isn’t being smashed anytime soon. Chatting with running pals, we seem to fall into two camps: the long-distance slogger and the short, fast sprinter. And it hasn’t escaped my notice that sprinters are built very differently from marathoners (elite sprinters and marathoners tend to have different body types). So, is there something in the way we are built that predisposes us to being one or the other?

It’s all down to our muscle fibre types

The short answer is yes. The human body is composed of different muscle types, including our skeletal or ‘voluntary’ muscles, which are attached to our skeleton and allow out bodies to move (think quads, calves, biceps etc). These muscles differ from our cardio and involuntary muscles (the muscles surrounding our organs) in that we can control them.

Do you have fast or slow twitch muscle fibres?

According to England athletics leader in running fitness Emily Lillywhite Iredale, within the skeletal muscle group there are two different type of muscle fibre: “Broadly speaking, your body has two types of muscle fibres, type 1 and type 2, commonly known as ‘slow-twitch’ and ‘fast-twitch’.” Different muscle groups, while made up of both types of fibre, will have more of one than the other depending on their function. For example, your quads are around 69% fast-twitch (type 2), while your abs are around 58% slow-twitch (type 1).

What’s the difference between fast twitch and slow twitch? Iredale explains: “Your body normally uses slow-twitch fibres to power muscles first. Fast-twitch fibres are mainly only used when the body needs to make sudden, more powerful movements. There’s also a difference in how they use energy. “Slow-twitch fibres use energy slowly and evenly, which helps them to contract (work) for a long time without running out of power. Fast-twitch muscle fibres, on the other hand, use up a lot of energy very quickly, meaning they then get fatigued and need a break.”

How does this affect how we work out? Running coach and ultra-marathon training expert Hannah Walsh explains: “Every athlete will have a combination of both fast and slow-twitch muscles. Endurance training at low-intensity levels mostly improves the aerobic quality of the slow-twitch fibres and short high-intensity interval training (HIIT) mostly improves the anaerobic qualities of the fast-twitch fibres.” In a nutshell, slow-twitch muscles can sustain a lower level of force for a longer period of time, so are used for low-intensity endurance activities such as swimming, cycling and walking, while fast-twitch come into their own in a HIIT session, when you need fast, explosive movements.

This means you’ll need plenty of both types to crush your fitness goals, but if you have something specific in mind – for example, training for a marathon or achieving your first chin-up – it makes sense to know which is which. Genetics plays a role Unfortunately, there’s something of a genetic lottery in our muscle distribution, as Walsh explains: “Genetics plays a role in whether you are naturally slow-twitch or fast-twitch fibre dominant. However, the type of sessions you do throughout your training cycle will also influence this mix.” The good news is that while you might not be able to transform into a sprinting machine overnight, Iredale reports that muscle fibres respond very well to training: “With the correct training, we can certainly teach our muscle fibres to be more efficient and effective.”

How to train your muscle fibres

Iredale recommends a combination of both fast and slow sessions to rev up both sets of muscles fibres: Long and Slow “By going on a long, slow run, we’re training our slow-twitch fibres. If we keep our training consistent, after time, our energy systems and muscles become more efficient, meaning we’ll be using a similar amount of energy, but for longer.” Fast and quick “If we combine this with strength and conditioning work and run sessions where we vary pace and effort (hill sprints to train our fast-twitch fibres) we’ll be working towards a “progressive overload” and performance will improve,” Iredale explains. So that’s why hill sprints are included in my marathon training plan.

Don’t overdo it Iredale does caution against overdoing it though: “Don’t ever underestimate recovery. While you get out of running what you put into it, it is in recovery that the adaptation in the muscle fibres occurs, so make sure you build plenty of rest into your routine. Appropriate recovery will improve performance, and that elusive sub-(insert chosen goal time) becomes within our grasp.” Maybe my run-walk-run style of working out isn’t so bad after all.

