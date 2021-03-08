Want to overhaul your fitness regime while supporting female-founded brands? Gone are the days of having to fork out big bucks to huge corporations that don’t put as much thought behind the brand. There are plenty of brilliant brands intent on helping us to move better, eat healthier and sleep tighter – and they are founded and led by women.

This International Women’s Day, get dressed up in your most stylish kit, grab your sustainable mat, and move in whatever way makes you feel most powerful.