There’s nothing like feeling run down to making working out seem that bit more impossible. To give yourself the best chance possible against any winter lurgies or lethargy, try filling up on bowls of warming, nutrient-rich grub. Not only are stews cheap and delicious, they also offer us a tonne of vitamins and minerals to keep us fighting fit.

This firey bean stew recipe is the perfect defence against snivels and fatigue. It’s got ginger and honey (known for helping with sore throats), spinach (iron), butterbeans (iron, protein, fibre), cayenne pepper (breaks up congestion)and a tonne of herbs (antioxidants).