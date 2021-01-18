Nip coughs and colds in the bud before they take hold and give yourself a burst of mid-winter energy with this iron-rich, vitamin-heavy bean stew.
There’s nothing like feeling run down to making working out seem that bit more impossible. To give yourself the best chance possible against any winter lurgies or lethargy, try filling up on bowls of warming, nutrient-rich grub. Not only are stews cheap and delicious, they also offer us a tonne of vitamins and minerals to keep us fighting fit.
This firey bean stew recipe is the perfect defence against snivels and fatigue. It’s got ginger and honey (known for helping with sore throats), spinach (iron), butterbeans (iron, protein, fibre), cayenne pepper (breaks up congestion)and a tonne of herbs (antioxidants).
INGREDIENTS:
A glug of olive oil
1 onion, peeled and sliced
1 leek, sliced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
2.5cm fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
a pinch of cayenne pepper
3 carrots, sliced
400g tin chopped tomatoes
1 tsp honey
300ml veggie stock
1 tbsp tamari
150g spinach
2 x 400g tins butterbeans, drained and rinsed
Handful of freshly chopped parsley
Handful of roughly chopped basil
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
Bread, to serve
Cooked quinoa, to serve (optional)
METHOD:
Heat a glug of olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat.
Add the onion and leek and fry for 2-3 minutes.
Add the garlic, ginger, cayenne and carrots.
Fry for 2 minutes before adding the tomatoes, honey, stock and tamari.
Bring to a simmer and boil for 5 minutes.
Stir through the spinach and beans, then simmer for 10 minutes until hot.
Stir through the fresh herbs and season with salt and pepper.
Serve in bowls with cooked quinoa and a hunk of bread.
*Swap the butterbeans for any type of beans you like, such as kidney or cannellini beans, or replace with chickpeas and red lentils.
Image and recipe: courtsey of Gemma Ogston of Gem’s Wholesome Kitchen and The Self-Care Cookbook
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is a freelance fitness and wellness journalist, and qualified personal trainer. When she’s not finding new vegan places to eat, she can be found training for the next marathon or cycling across London on a Tokyo bike.