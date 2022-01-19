If you’ve ever gone into a workout class on high alert only to feel the tension melt away as you move, you won’t doubt that exercise is a great stress reliever. But using fitness classes or workout time as self-care – as you might a bubble bath or face mask – is becoming more and more of a trend. That’s according to ClassPass, who has found that bookings for stress-reducing workouts and sports recovery are on the rise. Which workout helps to reduce stress is different for everyone. ClassPass’s data from 2021 showed that 60% of members used high-intensity training to jump, punch and sprint the feelings away, while 40% preferred low-impact exercise. Breaking those categories down even further, bootcamp, HIIT and indoor cycling were the most popular high-energy, high-reward sessions people were booking into to combat stress. Interestingly, reformer pilates was the most popular ‘restorative’ class, followed by hot yoga – perhaps because the unique, intense surroundings are a great distraction from your worries.

You may also like Feeling stressed? Here’s how that might affect your exercise plans

We’re not just using exercise for self-care though (after all, it takes more than just a workout to look after yourself). Recovery is on the up too, as 35% of ClassPassers have booked a beauty or spa appointment in the last 90 days. Experts at ClassPass say that our obsession with recharging is no surprise given that the most booked type of workout is strength training – meaning our muscles need some TLC. But there’s more to our practice than just a classic stretch: treatments like recovery boots, light therapy and chiropractic services are taking post-workout care to a new level. This may be because of the novelty of being able to try new things post-lockdown, but equally, are we only good at ‘me time’ when it feels like we’re progressing? I for one know that an hour with an osteopath feels like a good use of my time because I can feel the payoff in my training. An hour relaxing at home in front of the TV? I’m not so good at it.

You may also like Back pain: how an osteopath helped my scoliosis (and why you should see one ASAP)

However, the way we see training and recovering as separate entities is changing. Studios are on board with helping us repair from their classes, and even if your studio doesn’t have the space for an infrared room, you may have noticed that they are finding new ways to support your body. Blok, one of London’s leading boutique gyms, has launched an ‘anti-January challenge’ this month to encourage users to ease their way into the new year. Meanwhile, Frame has introduced Sunday Sleep Sessions, a blend of yin and yoga nidra, to its extensive class list in direct response to customers’ sleep feeling out of sorts since lockdown. Whatever the reason, self-care is here to stay in the fitness industry. Here are three ways to get it done:

Reformer pilates at 1Rebel The latest class to launch at fitness brand 1Rebel and a regular sell-out thanks to its focus on good music to support the strengthening and lengthening movements. Book now

DigMe spin classes If you want to go more high intensity, DigMe is a go-to spot for all-level spinning. Plus, you can jump off the bike and straight into recovery boots with the NormaTec compression boot room at the Moorgate studio. Book now

Treatments at OsteoLDN If you’re into proper recovery time, then visit the most popular rejuvenating destination in London, according to ClassPass. Choose from treatments including sports massage, acupuncture and physiotherapy to feel your best. Book now