This taco feast means you can put all those tins to use – fiber-packed sweetcorn feeds the good bacteria in your gut, while black beans (a great source of protein) build muscle.

First, roast the peppers Peel, halve and cut the red onion into 5mm­ thick strips. Halve, core and cut the peppers into 5mm-thick slices.

Put the onion and pepper in a bowl, drizzle over the olive oil, add a pinch each of salt and pepper and toss to combine. Spread out on one of the lined baking trays, put in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes

Get the roasted corn in the oven Drain and rinse the sweetcorn, pat dry with kitchen paper, then tip the kernels into a bowl with the smoked paprika and stir to combine. Sprinkle over a little salt and pepper, tip the sweetcorn onto the second baking tray, put the tray in the oven and roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through. Take both trays out of the oven, drizzle the corn with the oil and set to one side.

Meanwhile, make the black beans Peel and grate the garlic. Drain and rinse the beans, tip them into a bowl and mash with a fork. Heat the olive oil in the small saucepan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Stir in the cinnamon and cumin. Add the black beans and stir to combine, adding the water to loosen the mixture.

Taste and season to perfection with salt and pepper

Make the simple salsa Quarter the tomatoes. Trim and thinly slice the spring onion. Roughly chop the coriander leaves. Put the chilli powder in a bowl, squeeze in the lime juice and stir. Stir in the tomatoes, spring onion and coriander leaves, and set to one side.

Make the avo’ tang Halve and carefully stone the avocado by tapping the stone firmly with the heel of a knife so that it lodges in the pit, then twist and remove. Halve the lime. Scoop the avocado flesh into a bowl, squeeze in the lime juice and mash with a fork to a textured cream.

Lay all the elements of your Ultimate Veg Tacos on the table Trim and thinly slice the chilli. Cut the limes into wedges. Spoon a layer of beans and roasted pepper and onion onto each tortilla. Spoon over some avo’ tang and simple salsa. Sprinkle with roasted corn, garnish with coriander leaves and chilli, add a squeeze of lime and serve.

Recipe courtesy of BOSH! Healthy Vegan by Henry Firth & Ian Theasly (HQ, HarperCollins)





IMAGE: Photographer Lizzie Mayson