QUICK VEGETARIAN CHILLI
This flavourful chilli has everything you need to help you hit your PBs. Sweetcorn contains carbohydrates to boost energy, tomatoes provide lycopene for heart health and fibre-filled kidney beans help the gut absorb nutrients that build muscle. Look no further than your cupboard for this jacket potato topper that rivals any takeaway.
SERVES 4
INGREDIENTS:
1 tbsp light olive or rapeseed oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
2–3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tsp chilli powder, or to taste
1 tbsp sweet paprika
1⁄2 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp ground cumin
400 g (14 oz) can chopped tomatoes 1 tbsp tomato purée
2 x 400 g (14 oz) cans red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
200 g (7 oz) can sweetcorn, drained
100 g (31⁄2 oz) fresh or frozen spinach
A handful of fresh parsley, chopped (optional) Salt and freshly ground pepper
DIRECTIONS:
Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan over a medium heat.
Add the onion and fry for 3–4 minutes until translucent.
Add the garlic, chilli powder, paprika, oregano and cumin and cook for a further minute.
Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, kidney beans and sweetcorn and bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes until the sauce has thickened.
Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Stir in the spinach and parsley, if using.
Turn on the heat – the spinach will wilt down in the heat of the pan.
Serve with rice or pitta bread and a sprinkling of grated cheese.
Recipe extracted from award-winning nutritionist Anita Bean’s new cookbook Vegetarian Meals in 30 Minutes (Bloomsbury, £17)
IMAGE: Claire Winfield
