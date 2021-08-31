Antioxident-rich baba ganoush recipe for protecting your brain cells and gut health

There’s nothing like a stack of warm pitta bread and freshly blitzed dip for an afternoon snack. Hummus is great, guac is delicious but baba ganoush is in a league of its own.

The aubergine is an incredible vegetable. Not only is it a rich source of dietary fibre (important for maintaining good gut health), but it’s also packed with vitamins B1 and B6 as well as potassium, copper, magnesium and manganese.

As with so many plants (like potatoes), the skin is arguably the most nutritious bit of an aubergine. Rich in nasunin, a potent antioxidant that gives the skin its purple colour, it’s been found to protect the fats in the brain cell membranes – helping to protect the organ from damage.