Beat the 3pm slump with this super-quick energy-boosting snack recipe from double silver Olympian, Jazz Carlin.
When the weather’s grim outside, you don’t always feel like moving or eating cold grub. Summer rain calls for healthy, warming comfort food that tastes as good as it looks and gives you the energy to get back out there.
Few are more qualified to offer up a weather-busting energy solution than an Olympic champion. Former Team GB swimmer Jazz Carlin collected two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and these days, is more likely to be found in the gym or kitchen than the pool. She’s been putting together healthy recipes to nourish and energise and this “Jazzberry pie” number is one of hers (so-called because of the type of apple used).
“A warming apple and blackberry pie is my favourite way to end a meal and it doesn’t have to be a labour of love to make,” Carlin says. “These mini JAZZberry tarts are a beautiful balance of sweet and sour and served with a dollop of ice cream, they will always cause a splash.”
Packed with (Jazz) apples and blackberries, it’s full of gut-loving fibre, vitamin C, heart-loving polyphenols and cancer-busting anti-inflammatories, as well antioxidants. Spices like nutmeg and cinnamon add a little punch to the proceedings while offering antibacterial properties to the mix. Oh, and it’s full of normal ingredients rather than fitness spin-offs – so it does include shop-bought pastry and sugar rather than oat flour and agave syrup. What a rarity!
Ingredients
2 Jazz apples (cored and thinly chopped)
30g caster sugar
80g blackberries
A pinch of ground cinnamon
A grating of nutmeg
2 tbsp water
Egg white for glossing (if not vegan)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
In a pan, place the chopped apples, sugar and spices and cook over a medium heat for 12 minutes, stirring every so often so it doesn’t stick.
When the apples have broken down, add the blackberries.
Squash a little and stir.
Then cook for another five minutes on a low heat. Take off the heat and allow to cool.
Take 160g of pastry and cut into equal quarters. Roll each one into a thin circle, approximately half a centimetre in thickness.
Taking two greased 3in diameter mini tart tins with removable bottoms, press one of the pastry circles into each tin, pressing in place.
Fill each tart with the mix and place the final two pastry circles on top.
You can crimp and trim away any excess pastry but don’t worry if it’s not airtight.
Cut a small slit in the top of the pie.
Brush with egg white and bake for 50 minutes. They should be nice and golden brown when they come back out.
Serve warm with ice cream or oat-based yoghurt.
For more healthy recipes, workout tips and training plans, visit the Strong Women Training Club.
Image and recipe courtesy of Jazz Apple/Speedo.
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.