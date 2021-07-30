When the weather’s grim outside, you don’t always feel like moving or eating cold grub. Summer rain calls for healthy, warming comfort food that tastes as good as it looks and gives you the energy to get back out there.

Few are more qualified to offer up a weather-busting energy solution than an Olympic champion. Former Team GB swimmer Jazz Carlin collected two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and these days, is more likely to be found in the gym or kitchen than the pool. She’s been putting together healthy recipes to nourish and energise and this “Jazzberry pie” number is one of hers (so-called because of the type of apple used).

“A warming apple and blackberry pie is my favourite way to end a meal and it doesn’t have to be a labour of love to make,” Carlin says. “These mini JAZZberry tarts are a beautiful balance of sweet and sour and served with a dollop of ice cream, they will always cause a splash.”