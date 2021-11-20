But when it really comes to hitting a new PB in chilly weather, beetroot is the star of the show. The dietary nitrates found in this root vegetable are shown to enhance the function of mitochondria – the part of your cells responsible for energy production. Topped with tempeh, a soy protein source that supports your muscles and is high in calcium for bones that can withstand your high impact workouts. We’re not promising it will replace your pre-workout coffee, but it might help those winter workout goals feel a little more manageable.

Salad might not be what you had in mind when it comes to fuelling your body for winter workouts. But a veggie-loaded dish needn’t be limp and lifeless, as this hearty recipe proves. It’s loaded with six sources of plants, including chickpeas, apple and squash – all sources of complex carbohydrates for a big dose of energy that won’t wear off.

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/ 220°C/425°F/gas mark 7.

Add the chopped squash and beetroot into a medium-sized baking dish coat in the olive oil, season with salt and pepper.

Combine the tempeh and smoked paprika bowl, drizzle with olive oil, season and stir to coat. Set aside.

Cook the veg in the oven for 25-30 minutes. Add the tempeh for the final 15 minutes, remove from the oven once the vegetables are soft and sizzling.

Combine the tahini, half the garlic and olive oil in a small bowl, then slowly stir in the water until combined. Season with salt and pepper, taste test and add more garlic if required.

Massage the kale with a squeeze of lemon, using your hands for a minute until the leaves have softened.

Combine the kale with the chickpeas and dressing. Mix to coat in the dressing.

To serve, divide the kale base between bowls, top with the roasted vegetables, tempeh croutons and apple.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days.