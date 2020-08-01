There’s something we hold close to our hearts about getting the BBQ out and enjoying dinner outside. Like a little taste of being on holiday, sat in our gardens with sunscreen slathered all over our faces and a cool, refreshing glass of something in hand, we couldn’t be happier.

Which means, we’re often on the hunt for the best BBQ recipes out there to make this already joyous experience even better. Enter: Justine Murphy, founder of luxury food and lifestyle brand mymuybueno and her delicious new cookbook which is brimming with recipes perfect for summer.

You see, Murphy has lived in Mallorca, Spain, for years and fresh, summary lunches outside with her friends and family is just a normal day in the life of. So, she has more than a few recipes up her sleeve that are perfect for a sunny weekend.