How to make BBQ prawns with this chilli, ginger and garlic butter recipe
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Fire up the BBQ because this weekend is going to be a scorcher. If you’re enjoying some al fresco dining while the weather’s hot, this mouthwatering prawn recipe is for you.
There’s something we hold close to our hearts about getting the BBQ out and enjoying dinner outside. Like a little taste of being on holiday, sat in our gardens with sunscreen slathered all over our faces and a cool, refreshing glass of something in hand, we couldn’t be happier.
Which means, we’re often on the hunt for the best BBQ recipes out there to make this already joyous experience even better. Enter: Justine Murphy, founder of luxury food and lifestyle brand mymuybueno and her delicious new cookbook which is brimming with recipes perfect for summer.
You see, Murphy has lived in Mallorca, Spain, for years and fresh, summary lunches outside with her friends and family is just a normal day in the life of. So, she has more than a few recipes up her sleeve that are perfect for a sunny weekend.
We particularly love this prawn recipe because it can be cooked on the barbecue or griddle, it’s quick and easy to prepare, and a wonderful way to just enjoy prawns and get stuck in.
BBQ prawns ingredients to serve four people:
- 100g unsalted butter, chopped and softened
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and grated
- 1cm ginger, peeled and grated
- ½ red bird’s eye chilli, finely chopped
- ½ tsp flaked sea salt
- 1-2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- 16 large raw prawns, deveined with shells on
- Grind of black pepper
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
BBQ prawns method:
- Place the butter, garlic, ginger, chilli, and salt in a small saucepan over a medium heat until the butter has melted and is bubbling. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in a tablespoon of chopped parsley.
- Heat a barbecue or griddle pan and using a silicone brush, brush the grill rack or pan with the sunflower oil.
- Thread the prawns onto 16 metal skewers from the tail, so the heads are at the top of the skewer. Place each prawn skewer on the heat and cook for 3 minutes on each side, until they are pink and you can see some charring. Brush the prawns while cooking with your flavoured butter. If they are really large prawns, you can cook them for a little longer, but it’s better to undercook fresh prawns, as the residual heat will finish the process, than to overcook them, making them hard and dry.
- Place the cooked prawn skewers onto a platter, and pour over the remaining flavoured butter. Top with parsley, a pinch of salt and a grind of black pepper.
- Serve with the lemon wedges. These are delicious peeled and dipped in aioli. Have a finger bowl and lots of kitchen paper available.
Images: Justine Murphy