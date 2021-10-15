They may hail from tropical Mexico, but tacos make for the perfect autumnal mid-week dinner. They’re relatively quick to throw together, taste delicious and, if you get the contents right, can offer serious nutritional benefits.

This meat-free taco recipe, for example, is packed with plant protein – proving that it’s absolutely doable to meet your macronutrient requirements without the need for animal intervention. Kidney beans are also full of gut-loving fibre, antioxidants and iron to keep you fuller and more energised.

The meaty filling is made from walnuts, cooked in various spices. Like all nuts, walnuts contain good fats but walnuts are particularly great for vegans and veggies because they’re also rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acids (otherwise found in fish). Omega-3 is known to help reduce oxidative stress in the brain, boost mood and improve brain signalling. So, if you want to feel good, protect your brain health and memory, walnuts are a good addition to your diet.