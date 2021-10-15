There’s nothing like a good old taco night to liven up mid-week dinners. This recipe from Mr Organic is the perfect comfort food for cold evening – and busy lunchtimes, if you have any leftovers! It’s bursting with fibre, vitamin E and omega-3 acids.
They may hail from tropical Mexico, but tacos make for the perfect autumnal mid-week dinner. They’re relatively quick to throw together, taste delicious and, if you get the contents right, can offer serious nutritional benefits.
This meat-free taco recipe, for example, is packed with plant protein – proving that it’s absolutely doable to meet your macronutrient requirements without the need for animal intervention. Kidney beans are also full of gut-loving fibre, antioxidants and iron to keep you fuller and more energised.
The meaty filling is made from walnuts, cooked in various spices. Like all nuts, walnuts contain good fats but walnuts are particularly great for vegans and veggies because they’re also rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acids (otherwise found in fish). Omega-3 is known to help reduce oxidative stress in the brain, boost mood and improve brain signalling. So, if you want to feel good, protect your brain health and memory, walnuts are a good addition to your diet.
Ingredients
(Serves 2)
5-6 cornmeal tortillas
1 tin Mr Organic red kidney beans
2 tbsp Mr Organic tomato puree
1 tsp smoked paprika powder
1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)
For the walnut ‘meat’
2 tsp Mr Organic extra virgin olive oil
60g walnuts, finely chopped
1 tsp smoked paprika powder
1 tbsp liquid smoke
2 tbsp tamari soya sauce
1/2 tsp black pepper
To serve (optional)
Smashed avocado
Chopped cherry tomatoes
Salsa or hot sauce
Method
In a medium-size saucepan, combine the drained kidney beans with the tomato puree and smoked paprika powder. If you like it spicy, add some chilli flakes too.
Heat on low heat for 10-12 minutes or until the beans are heated through.
In the meantime, heat the olive oil in a skillet and place the finely chopped walnuts inside. Fry them for 1 minute on medium heat.
Then, stir in the smoked paprika powder, liquid smoke, tamari and black pepper and remove the walnuts from the heat after another 1-2 minutes or once the liquid has evaporated and the walnuts have become golden and lightly caramelized.
To assemble your tacos, briefly heat your cornmeal tortillas (check the packaging instructions).
Add the bean mixture into each tortilla, then top with the walnut ‘meat’ and serve with fresh cherry tomatoes, a drizzle of salsa or hot sauce and fresh avocado!.
For more healthy recipes, nutritional tips and workout plans, visit the Strong Women Training Club.
Recipe and image courtesy of Mr Organic.
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.
