Lots of muffins claim to be ‘breakfast’ muffins but really, they’re just cake. While cake may be delicious, it’s not always going to offer the nutrients you want first thing in the day. These spongy bites from Emma Hatcher (AKA She Can’t Eat What?)’s spring recipe book are packed with fruit and veg to give you the edge.
Now that we’ve all gone back to work/uni/the gym, it’s time to bring back breakfast. When you were lounging on the sofa all day, you could afford to graze throughout the morning; going into the office requires a lot more planning.
These action-packed muffins are the perfect way to start your day, whether that’s still at the kitchen table with a mug of coffee or out of a Tupperware box at your desk. They’re made with oats for plenty of slow-release energy, as well as carrots (full of bone-building calcium and vitamin K), raspberries (rich in blood sugar leveling potassium) and shredded coconut (full of immunity-boosting potassium).
*If you’re vegan, substitute the eggs for flax eggs. To do that, simply combine 15g ground flaxseed with 40ml water and leave it to sit for 10 minutes until it thickens – and that’s it.
Ingredients
35g dried coconut shreds
25g flaked almonds
160g rolled oats
1 medium carrot, grated
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 medium eggs or flax eggs*
150ml almond milk
50g maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
75g raspberries
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6.
Lightly grease a muffin tin or line with six muffin cases.
Toast the coconut shreds and flaked almonds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for two or three minutes, or until just golden. Set aside to cool slightly.
Combine the oats, carrot, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl, along with the coconut shreds and almonds.
In a separate bowl, thoroughly whisk together the eggs, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract and pour over the dry ingredients.
Tumble in the raspberries, then stir to combine.
Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and allow to sit for a few minutes.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and slightly risen.
These are delicious eaten warm. Store any leftover muffins in the fridge.
If you’re in the office, gently reheat in the communal microwave.
For more recipes, workout tips and features, visit the Strong Women Training Club.
Image and recipe courtesy of Emma Hatcher’s She Can’t Eat What? Spring e-book.
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.
