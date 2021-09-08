These action-packed muffins are the perfect way to start your day, whether that’s still at the kitchen table with a mug of coffee or out of a Tupperware box at your desk. They’re made with oats for plenty of slow-release energy, as well as carrots (full of bone-building calcium and vitamin K), raspberries (rich in blood sugar leveling potassium) and shredded coconut (full of immunity-boosting potassium).

Now that we’ve all gone back to work /uni/ the gym , it’s time to bring back breakfast. When you were lounging on the sofa all day, you could afford to graze throughout the morning; going into the office requires a lot more planning.

*If you’re vegan , substitute the eggs for flax eggs. To do that, simply combine 15g ground flaxseed with 40ml water and leave it to sit for 10 minutes until it thickens – and that’s it.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6.

Lightly grease a muffin tin or line with six muffin cases.

Toast the coconut shreds and flaked almonds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for two or three minutes, or until just golden. Set aside to cool slightly.

Combine the oats, carrot, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl, along with the coconut shreds and almonds.

In a separate bowl, thoroughly whisk together the eggs, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract and pour over the dry ingredients.

Tumble in the raspberries, then stir to combine.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and allow to sit for a few minutes.

Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and slightly risen.

These are delicious eaten warm. Store any leftover muffins in the fridge.

If you’re in the office, gently reheat in the communal microwave.