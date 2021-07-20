This plant-power-packed bar is perfect for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, a pre-workout snack or a healthy pud.
There comes a point in the day when you just need something sweet. Usually, that comes around the same time as an urge for coffee. This chewy Snickers bar-like recipe is the perfect healthy snack for satisfying cravings and energy dips – and it’s super simple.
These nutty bars are packed with plant protein, slow-release energy and gut-loving fibre, making them the perfect pre-workout snack, breakfast bar or sweet pud. Go for 85% cacao chocolate when making the chocolate layer if you’re interested in lowering the sugar and upping the antioxidant profile.
INGREDIENTS:
Caramel layer
175g pitted dates, soaked in hot water and then drained
2 tbsp peanut butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp salt
Nougat layer
75g blended oats
3 tsbp of the caramel
Other
40g salted peanuts
100g dark chocolate, melted
METHOD:
Blend all the caramel ingredients together in a food processor until thick and smooth.
Put the date ‘caramel’ into a bowl, making sure that you scrape down the sides to avoid losing any of the mixture.
Add the blended oats to the food processor (no need to rinse) with three tablespoons of the caramel and blend until mixed well. The resulting nougat mix should be like a sticky dough.
Line a loaf tin with baking paper and firmly press the nougat dough into the bottom.
Spread the remaining date caramel over the nougat.
Sprinkle peanuts evenly over the top, pressing them into the caramel so that they stick.
Put the tin into the freezer for about an hour.
Once frozen, remove the tin and using a sharp knife, cut into bar-sized pieces.
Melt the chocolate by breaking it into pieces and placing into a bowl. Put this bowl into a pan of boiling water.
Place a large piece of baking paper onto a plate.
Once melted, dip each bar into the liquid chocolate and place on the paper.
Return the bars to the freezer once covered for another 30 minutes.
Place in an airtight container. They’ll last for up to three weeks!
Image and recipe: courtesy of Gemma Ogston of Gem’s Wholesome Kitchen. Top image: Unsplash.
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.