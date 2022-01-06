This plant-based twist on a classic brunch from the Bosh’s new book, Bosh on a Budget, will improve your January.
Are you missing the mid-morning breakfasts of Twixmas? Well, we can’t bring that back but we can offer this anytime shakshuka that will make you feel as though you’re in party modern, rather than at work. It’s a dish absolutely packed with vitamin C and antioxidants thanks to the grilled peppers (there’s 169% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C in just one pepper), slowly stewed tomatoes (which release more of the heart-supporting lycopene when cooked) and fresh and ground chillis that are full of active compounds.
The best bit is it fits right in with your plant-based plans, swapping the egg for a vegan mayo and tahini dressing that looks just the part while maintaining the energising B-vitamin and satiating fat content of yolks. Now just to pop the champagne – sorry, kettle on.
Bosh’s plant-based shakshuka recipe
Serves: 2
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
1 red pepper
2 tbsp olive oil
1 large white onion, finely chopper
1 fresh red chilli, half diced and half finely sliced
3 garlic cloves, peeled and grated
handful fresh coriander
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 tsp ras el hanour
1 1/2 tbsp tomato purée
1 tsp sugar
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
2 bay leaves
1 cinnamon stick
salt
For the ‘egg yolk’
1/2 yellow pepper
1/2 tbsp plant-based mayo
1 heaped tsp tahini
1/2 lemon
salt
For the ‘egg white’
4 tbsp dairy-free yoghurt
1/2 lemon
salt
To serve
1 spring onion, sliced
4 pitta breads
Method:
- Blacken the peppers by lighting your largest gas ring or preheating your grill to high. Put the red and yellow peppers directly on the flame or under the grill for 10-15 minutes, turning them every 5 minutes, until blackened. Set aside in a bowl to cool and steam with a plate over the top.
- Cook the vegetables by placing the frying pan with a drizzle of olive oil over a medium heat. Add the onion first, then the diced chilli and garlic. Cook for five minutes.
- Add the spices to the pan, starting with the corriander stems (reserving the leaves), then the oregano, cumin and paprika.
- Add tomato purée and sugar then stir until the mixture is dark and sticky, then add the vinegar and let it bubble.
- Add the tinned tomatoes, bay leaves and cinnamon and a good splash of water and leave to simmer for 8-10 minutes, until thickened.
- Meanwhile, peel the peppers by rubbing the burned skin with your fingers. Seed and roughly chop them, then add the red pepper to the shakshuka.
- Make the ‘egg yolk’ by adding the yellow pepper, plant based mayo, tahini juice of the lemon and a sprinkle of salt, then blend to a paste.
- Make the ‘egg white’ by putting the yoghurt, juice of the lemon and saly to a bowl.
- Make four wells in the shakshuka mixture and place a spoon of the ‘egg white’ in each one, then top with a spoonful of the ‘egg yolk’.
- Serve with the grilled pitta on the side, a sprinkling of coriander leaves, spring onion and sliced chilli on top.
Recipe and images courtesy of Bosh’s new book, Bosh On A Budget.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).