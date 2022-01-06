Are you missing the mid-morning breakfasts of Twixmas? Well, we can’t bring that back but we can offer this anytime shakshuka that will make you feel as though you’re in party modern, rather than at work. It’s a dish absolutely packed with vitamin C and antioxidants thanks to the grilled peppers (there’s 169% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C in just one pepper), slowly stewed tomatoes (which release more of the heart-supporting lycopene when cooked) and fresh and ground chillis that are full of active compounds.

The best bit is it fits right in with your plant-based plans, swapping the egg for a vegan mayo and tahini dressing that looks just the part while maintaining the energising B-vitamin and satiating fat content of yolks. Now just to pop the champagne – sorry, kettle on.