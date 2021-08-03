Build lean muscle with this black bean, beetroot and feta burger with mango slaw recipe

Anything labelled a ‘superfood’ should be treated with the utmost suspicion. Usually, it’s a marketing ploy to flog you expensive powders that’ll do sweet FA for your health. But ‘superfoods’ do actually exist in nature, and black beans are most certainly super.

With that in mind, these black bean, beetroot and feta burger are about as nutritious as burgers can get – and that’s without taking into consideration the vitamin C-rich mango slaw. This recipe is perfect for post-gym dinners, weekend lunches and everything in between. It only takes 25 minutes to prepare and serves six – so make a batch now to enjoy over the next week or give your household a much-needed protein and antioxidant boost.

Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan.

Add the the onion and cook, stirring for five until softened, then add the garlic and cook for one more minute.

Stir in the paprika and tomato puree and cook for two minutes, then set aside.

Tip the black beans into a bowl and mash with a potato masher or fork until well crushed.

Add the onion and garlic mixture, grated beetroot, coconut flour, breadcrumbs, beaten egg and plenty of seasoning, then mix well.

Gently stir in the chunks of feta.

Using damp hands, form into six patties and place on a foil-lined tray. Chill for at least 30 mins to firm up.

Meanwhile to make the slaw, combine the agave syrup, lime zest and juice in a bowl, then stir through the cabbage, mango, spring onions, coriander and seasoning.

Time to fire up the grill! Once the burgers have finished chilling, heat one or two tbsp coconut oil in a frying pan and cook the burgers for two or three minutes each side, turning carefully. You may need to do this in batches. Transfer to the grill and keep turning until cooked through.

If you’d rather use an oven, heat to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6 and transfer the burgers after frying to a foil-lined tray to bake for 20 minutes until cooked through.

Pop the buns in the oven to warm through for the last few mins. Leave the burgers to cool a little.

When ready to serve, mash the avocado with the remaining half lime juice, and spread over the bases of the buns.

Top with the patties, lettuce leaves and slaw, then pop on the lids and enjoy!