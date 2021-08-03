Build lean muscle with this black bean, beetroot and feta burger with mango slaw recipe

High protein dinners don’t have to be boring – especially if you’re plant-based. This veggie burger and slaw recipe from The Groovy Food Company is packed with muscle-loving nutrients, fibre and vitamins while also being teeming with flavour.
Anything labelled a ‘superfood’ should be treated with the utmost suspicion. Usually, it’s a marketing ploy to flog you expensive powders that’ll do sweet FA for your health. But ‘superfoods’ do actually exist in nature, and black beans are most certainly super.
Those little nutrient bombs are rich in antioxidants, fibre, protein and carbs. Mineral-wise, they contain iron, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, manganese, copper and zinc – all of which contribute to maintaining bone strength. Their potassium, folate, vitamin B6 and phytonutrient content may also support heart health, as might the quercetin found in black beans, which is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory that has been shown to reduce the risk of heart damage.
With that in mind, these black bean, beetroot and feta burger are about as nutritious as burgers can get – and that’s without taking into consideration the vitamin C-rich mango slaw. This recipe is perfect for post-gym dinners, weekend lunches and everything in between. It only takes 25 minutes to prepare and serves six – so make a batch now to enjoy over the next week or give your household a much-needed protein and antioxidant boost.
Ingredients
2-3 tbsp The Groovy Food Company organic extra virgin coconut oil
1 red onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tsp smoked paprika
2 tbsp tomato puree
2 x 400g cans black beans, rinsed and drained
2 cooked vacuum-packed beetroots, grated (in natural juices, not vinegar)
2 tbsp The Groovy Food Company organic coconut flour
50g wholemeal breadcrumbs
1 egg, lightly beaten
125g feta, crumbled into chunks
FOR THE SLAW
2 tbsp The Groovy Food Company light & mild agave nectar
Zest and juice 1 ½ lime
½ small red cabbage, very finely sliced
1 small ripe mango, peeled and finely chopped
4 spring onions, finely sliced
Small bunch coriander, finely chopped
TO SERVE
6 burger buns
2-3 avocados
Lettuce leaves
Method
Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan.
Add the the onion and cook, stirring for five until softened, then add the garlic and cook for one more minute.
Stir in the paprika and tomato puree and cook for two minutes, then set aside.
Tip the black beans into a bowl and mash with a potato masher or fork until well crushed.
Add the onion and garlic mixture, grated beetroot, coconut flour, breadcrumbs, beaten egg and plenty of seasoning, then mix well.
Gently stir in the chunks of feta.
Using damp hands, form into six patties and place on a foil-lined tray. Chill for at least 30 mins to firm up.
Meanwhile to make the slaw, combine the agave syrup, lime zest and juice in a bowl, then stir through the cabbage, mango, spring onions, coriander and seasoning.
Time to fire up the grill! Once the burgers have finished chilling, heat one or two tbsp coconut oil in a frying pan and cook the burgers for two or three minutes each side, turning carefully. You may need to do this in batches. Transfer to the grill and keep turning until cooked through.
If you’d rather use an oven, heat to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6 and transfer the burgers after frying to a foil-lined tray to bake for 20 minutes until cooked through.
Pop the buns in the oven to warm through for the last few mins. Leave the burgers to cool a little.
When ready to serve, mash the avocado with the remaining half lime juice, and spread over the bases of the buns.
Top with the patties, lettuce leaves and slaw, then pop on the lids and enjoy!
Recipe and image courtesy of The Groovy Food Company.
