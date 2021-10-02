Load up on seasonal, nutritious food with this autumnal spiced soup recipe.
Homemade soup, we hear you moan. Why would you make your own when you have a comforting tin of creamed tomato in the back of your cupboard? Well, let us convince you. This spiced butternut squash and butter bean soup is extraordinarily simple and just so happens to be packed with vitamins and minerals.
Butter beans aren’t often thought of as a wellness food, but they should be; they’re full of essential minerals like hormone-building manganese, immune-supporting copper and bone-loving magnesium. Butternut squash is also a seasonal powerhouse, loaded with vitamins A and C – useful to protect you from colds – and serving up a big dose of fibre to support your gut health.
The addition of turmeric takes this meal to the next level, too. Not only because it adds warmth and flavour, but also because it’s a powerful antioxidant – the addition of black pepper also helps ‘activate’ the curcumin, helping your body absorb all the goodness of the spice. That’s comfort food at its best.
Butternut squash and butter bean soup recipe
Serves: 3-4
Prep and cooking: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
3 shallots, roughly chopped
200ml vegan ale
1 tin butter beans, drained
½ large or 1 small butternut squash, cubed
1 tsp turmeric
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper
400ml vegetable stock
Sea salt, to taste
Fresh sage leaves, crispy baked or fried
1 jar Mr Organic Grilled Pepper Stir In sauce
Sourdough bread, to serve
Method
1. Heat the rapeseed oil over medium heat. Add in the chopped shallots and allow for them to soften and brown for 3-5 minutes.
2. Deglaze the pan with the ale, then add in the butter beans and squash cubes. Cook for about 2 minutes.
3. Add in the turmeric, soy sauce and black pepper, then pour in the stock and bring to a simmer.
4. Allow for the soup to simmer for 20 minutes, then transfer to a blender and blitz until smooth. Return to the pan and season to taste with salt.
4. Top the soup with 1-2 tbsp of Grilled Pepper Stir In sauce.
5. Serve with crispy sage leaves and fresh sourdough on the side.
Recipe and images courtesy of Mr Organic.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).