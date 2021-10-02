Homemade soup, we hear you moan. Why would you make your own when you have a comforting tin of creamed tomato in the back of your cupboard? Well, let us convince you. This spiced butternut squash and butter bean soup is extraordinarily simple and just so happens to be packed with vitamins and minerals.

Butter beans aren’t often thought of as a wellness food, but they should be; they’re full of essential minerals like hormone-building manganese, immune-supporting copper and bone-loving magnesium. Butternut squash is also a seasonal powerhouse, loaded with vitamins A and C – useful to protect you from colds – and serving up a big dose of fibre to support your gut health.

The addition of turmeric takes this meal to the next level, too. Not only because it adds warmth and flavour, but also because it’s a powerful antioxidant – the addition of black pepper also helps ‘activate’ the curcumin, helping your body absorb all the goodness of the spice. That’s comfort food at its best.