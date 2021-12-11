Festive food isn’t associated with great gut health. Although Christmas dinners are loaded with veg and high-fibre foods (looking at you, sprouts), we can’t deny that we sometimes need a break from meat-heavy meals and chocolate-laden desserts in order to feel ready to tackle whatever the season throws at us.

Enter: this butternut squash wellington – the perfect middle ground between festive decadence and nutrient-dense goodness. The whole roasted veg is loaded with antioxidants, including vitamins A and C, to help your body fight off the latest super cold, while packing in fibre. And if there ever was a time for diverse bacteria, it’s now. Not just because it keeps you regular, but because 90% of your serotonin is made in your gut, helping to boost your mood in what can be a stressful and tiresome time. Vitamin B rich mushrooms and omega-loaded walnuts also offer further support for a happy brain. Festive food that fuels your mind and body? Sign us up.