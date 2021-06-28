This week in Strong Bites, our recipe series providing meals to fuel your training and recover post-workout, you’ll find a nutritious twist on a classic jacket potato.
A protein shake may be delicious post-workout, but what plant-based protein sources do you turn to when you need a hearty meal? This quinoa and black bean-loaded tattie recipe is bursting with flavour, colour and muscle-loving nutrients – making it the perfect dish to eat after a sweaty workout.
Quinoa is packed with all of the essential amino acids, making it an excellent source of protein for non-meat eaters. Black beans are rich in fibre, antioxidants and vitamin C for general wellbeing while sweet potato is a slow-release carb that’s guaranteed to keep you feeling comfortably full.
These sorts of meals are great because they help you top up your veggie count while packing in the taste. Chuck on some mashed avocado (rich in unsaturated fats and vitamin E), tomato (lycopene) and sweet corn (more fibre), and drench in zesty lime juice. Even the fresh coriander topping has tonnes of health benefits, including the promotion of good gut health and digestion.
Chipotle black bean stuffed sweet potato
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
60g quinoa
4 medium sweet potatoes
1 sweet red pepper, diced
1 red onion, diced
1 large tomato, diced
200g cooked black beans, drained
150g sweetcorn, drained
1 large avocado
1 tbsp chipotle seasoning (or piri piri)
1 tbsp smoked paprika powder
2-3 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1 tbsp pickled onion for topping
Juice of 1/2 lime
2 tbsp olive oil
4 tbsps sour cream or coconut yoghurt
Fresh coriander, to garnish
Method:
- Wash and dry the sweet potatoes. Then place on a paper-lined baking tray. Poke a few holes into each of them with a fork and then rub them all with a tablespoon of olive oil and a teaspoon of sea salt. Bake on 200ºC for 30 minutes, or until the centre is soft.
- Rinse the quinoa in a small sieve under cold running water and then add it into a small pan and cook with double the amount of water. Add a pinch of salt. Boil for five minutes and then turn heat to low for another 10 minutes. It should be fluffy and soft when cooked.
- To make the filling, add to a large frying pan on medium heat a tablespoon of olive oil, and then add in red onion and sweet red pepper. Sauté for about five minutes before seasoning with a chipotle season, smoked paprika, black ground pepper and 1-2 teaspoons of sea salt.
- Sauté for three minutes before adding the sweetcorn, tomato, cooked black beans and cooked quinoa. Cook for another five minutes, stirring occasionally.
- To make the guacamole, mash the avocado and add the juice of half a lime and a generous pinch of sea salt.
- Load the sweet potatoes by cutting them in the centre and mashing the insides. Top with a generous amount of the chipotle quinoa bean mix, a dollop of guacamole, a spoon of sour cream, the pickled red onions and coriander.
Recipe and image courtesy of Cheryl Telfer.
Topics
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).