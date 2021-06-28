A protein shake may be delicious post-workout, but what plant-based protein sources do you turn to when you need a hearty meal? This quinoa and black bean-loaded tattie recipe is bursting with flavour, colour and muscle-loving nutrients – making it the perfect dish to eat after a sweaty workout.

Quinoa is packed with all of the essential amino acids, making it an excellent source of protein for non-meat eaters. Black beans are rich in fibre, antioxidants and vitamin C for general wellbeing while sweet potato is a slow-release carb that’s guaranteed to keep you feeling comfortably full.