This chocolate and peanut butter bar recipe is packed with a secret nutritious ingredient. 

Thanks to the chickpeas and other plant-based ingredients, this bar is a gut-loving dessert that really hits the spot. The protein content of the chickpeas and nut butter paired with the quick energy from gooey dates also makes this chocolate bar a perfect any-time-of-day snack, particularly perfect for loading up on the nutrients you need post-workout. Proof that the ‘keep adding’ memo really pays off.

Eating a nutritious diet starts with adding more diversity, rather than taking any foods away. This recipe swears by that principle, adding an unexpected legume to a delicious sweet snack to pack in huge benefits. While chickpeas in sweets may not be conventional, the three types of antioxidant-rich chocolate gives a flavour bold and decadent enough to hide the savoury taste.

Put the chickpeas, dates, peanut butter, cacao, coconut oil, vanilla and a generous pinch of sea salt into a food processor or high-speed blender. Blitz until you get a smooth mix.

Add the cacao nibs and hazelnuts and pulse once to mix.

Line a 17x22cm baking tray with baking parchment then spoon the mix into the tray. Smooth out to the edges.

Gently melt the chocolate in a small bowl suspended over a saucepan of boiling water.

Drizzle the melted chocolate over the mixture in the tray, then scatter with some chopped hazelnuts and sprinkle a little sea salt.

Refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight to firm up.

Remove from the tray and cut into squares. The bars are best kept in the fridge for three to four days, or store in the freezer for up to a few weeks.