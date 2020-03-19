Do certain foods really boost your immune system?

As you ready yourself to brave the coronavirus supermarket sweep, you’re probably wondering whether certain foods might give you a better chance of fighting off the virus. After all, food is supposed to be nature’s medicine. If we load up on honey and lemon to recover from a humble cold, there must be some culinary heroes to help our systems better cope with other illnesses.

While eating certain foods is not going to stave off coronavirus, can any help you boost your immune system and in turn prepare your body to fight off the virus?

It’s not as simple as that.

The idea that any foods can boost your immunity “is a bit of a myth,” explains Nichola Ludlam-Raine, a specialist registered dietitian.

“The only way to truly ‘boost’ your immune system is to have a vaccine. You can, however, support your immune system by eating a healthy and balanced diet which involves eating plenty of ‘natural’ colour (whole foods), whole grains, protein and healthy fats.”

While eating a colourful, balanced diet can help to support the body’s ability to fight off infection, other factors are equally important.

Getting enough sleep, stress management and moderate-intensity exercise are all crucial.

Oh, and eating enough is also vital.

Nichola explains: “One of the most important dietary aspects when it comes to supporting your immune system is to eat an adequate amount of calories and to not be in a calorie deficit; now is certainly not the time for unnecessary restriction!”

These are unprecedented, scary times, and you might find that nutrition is lower down your priority list.

That’s OK, says registered associate nutritionist, Isa Robinson.