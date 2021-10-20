Vitamin D has never been such a valued nutrient. The NHS already advises people in the UK to supplement with vitamin D during the colder months because we can’t make enough through sunshine alone, but last year, free vitamin D supplements were also being handed out to people at high risk from Covid-19. The prehormone (yep, it’s not technically a vitamin at all) helps to support the immune system, regulate insulin levels, support lung function and cardiovascular health and supports healthy bones and teeth. A 2018 review found that there was evidence to suggest that vitamin D can have a protective effect against the flu virus – handy as we move into flu season.

The richest source of vitamin D, other than sunlight? Mushrooms. Jam-packed with nutrients, mushrooms are rich in B vitamins, selenium, potassium, copper and zinc and one study claims that 100g of fungi could provide up to 100% of our daily recommended amount of vitamin D too. This mushroom stroganoff is the perfect dish for a cold, dark evening. It’s creamy, flavoursome and designed to help you stave off infection (up to a point…).

Ingredients

300g mixed mushrooms 1 tbsp olive oil 1 red onion (diced) 1 tbsp Smoked paprika 1 tbsp Creative Nature Hemp Seed 150ml vegetable stock 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 3 tbsp vegan sour cream or crème fresh 250g whole grain rice

Method

Heat the olive oil in a pan and add the diced onions and cook until they start to go translucent ⁠ Season with the smoked paprika, hemp seed, salt and pepper and mix well until all the onions are covered. ⁠ Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook until they start to shrink. ⁠ Mix the vegetable stock with 150ml of boiling water and add to the pan. Cook for about 10-15 minutes (this will depend on the amount of liquid you have in the pan) until the sauce starts to thicken. You want the sauce to be simmering throughout this time. ⁠ Before taking off the lid, add the Worcestershire sauce and mix well. ⁠ Take the pan off the heat once the sauce has thickened. This is very important before adding the cream as the cream will curdle! ⁠ Add the cream and mix well until you get a delicious creamy mushroom sauce.⁠ Serve with whole grain rice. ⁠