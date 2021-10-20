Keeping vitamin D levels has never been so important, given its role in boosting immunity. This creamy mushroom stroganoff recipe from Creative Nature is the perfect #meatfreemonday dinner for raising levels of the ‘sunshine vitamin’ even in the depths of autumn.
Vitamin D has never been such a valued nutrient. The NHS already advises people in the UK to supplement with vitamin D during the colder months because we can’t make enough through sunshine alone, but last year, free vitamin D supplements were also being handed out to people at high risk from Covid-19.
The prehormone (yep, it’s not technically a vitamin at all) helps to support the immune system, regulate insulin levels, support lung function and cardiovascular health and supports healthy bones and teeth. A 2018 review found that there was evidence to suggest that vitamin D can have a protective effect against the flu virus – handy as we move into flu season.
The richest source of vitamin D, other than sunlight? Mushrooms. Jam-packed with nutrients, mushrooms are rich in B vitamins, selenium, potassium, copper and zinc and one study claims that 100g of fungi could provide up to 100% of our daily recommended amount of vitamin D too.
This mushroom stroganoff is the perfect dish for a cold, dark evening. It’s creamy, flavoursome and designed to help you stave off infection (up to a point…).
Ingredients
300g mixed mushrooms
1 tbsp olive oil
1 red onion (diced)
1 tbsp Smoked paprika
1 tbsp Creative Nature Hemp Seed
150ml vegetable stock
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
3 tbsp vegan sour cream or crème fresh
250g whole grain rice
Method
Heat the olive oil in a pan and add the diced onions and cook until they start to go translucent
Season with the smoked paprika, hemp seed, salt and pepper and mix well until all the onions are covered.
Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook until they start to shrink.
Mix the vegetable stock with 150ml of boiling water and add to the pan.
Cook for about 10-15 minutes (this will depend on the amount of liquid you have in the pan) until the sauce starts to thicken. You want the sauce to be simmering throughout this time.
Before taking off the lid, add the Worcestershire sauce and mix well.
Take the pan off the heat once the sauce has thickened. This is very important before adding the cream as the cream will curdle!
Add the cream and mix well until you get a delicious creamy mushroom sauce.
Serve with whole grain rice.
Check out the rest of our recipes, workout tips and challenges in the Strong Women Training Club library.
Recipe and image courtesy of Creative Nature.
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.
Recommended by Miranda Larbi
Fitness Recipes
Boost your mood and energy levels with these gooey brownies
Fitness Recipes
The ultimate vegan Snickers-like protein bar recipe for plant-based gains
Strength
Boost vitamin D levels with this simple frittata recipe
Fitness Recipes
This warming roasted vegetable dinner is packed with more nutrition than carrot sticks