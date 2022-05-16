You know what keeps our guts happy? Eating plenty of plants (fibre). Now, that doesn’t mean that you’ve got to go vegan overnight but it does mean that your ratio of protein to fiber is important. According to Dr Megan Rossi (AKA The Gut Doctor) if you eat a load of isolated or animal-based protein and not enough fibre, your gut microbiota becomes ‘aggressive’… and that’s not a good thing. So, what can you do? Well, we’ve spoken before on Strong Women about aiming to eat 30 different plants a week – and a good place to start may be with this chimichurri poke bowl. It’s absolutely packed with plants, including white beans, rocket, green beans, rice, potatoes, carrots and parsley (that’s seven, so you’re nearly a quarter of the way towards your weekly target in one meal).

This dish also includes a plant-heavy meat alternative, made from peas, sunflowers and oats. Of course, you could supplement your go-to plant-based protein but if it’s protein and fibre you’re after, it’s worth noting that peas contain all the essential amino acids that are usually quite hard to find in vegan protein sources.

Ingredients

200g planted.pulled Chimichurri 60g white beans 20g rocket 60g green beans 60g jasmine rice 2 potatoes 2 carrots 2 tbsps BBQ sauce 10g pickled onions 1 tbsp olive oil 5g parsley Espelette vinaigrette 6 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp rice vinegar ½ tbsp Espelette pepper (or regular chilli paste) ½ tbsp Dijon mustard Pinch of salt

Method

Cook the jasmine rice in boiling salted water. Peel the potatoes and cut into 2x2cm cubes, boil in salted water for six minutes. Cook the green and white beans in boiling salted water. Cut the carrots into thin strips. Make a chilli vinaigrette from the olive oil, rice vinegar, mustard, salt and piment d’Espelette (or regular chili paste). Season the carrots, rocket and potato cubes with the chilli vinaigrette. Marinate the already-cooked white beans with a barbecue sauce, chopped parsley and pickled onions. In a pan with a little oil, fry the planted chimichurri for two or three minutes. Arrange all the ingredients separately next to each other on a large plate and season well with the Espelette vinaigrette. Place the planted.pulled chimichurri in the centre of the plate and enjoy.

Images and recipe courtesy of Planted.