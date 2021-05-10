Chocolate bread might sound like the stuff of school kids’ dreams… and this recipe brings those dreams to life with a healthy twist. Sure, you’ve got your chocolate in there (go for 85% cocoa if you’re after a lower sugar, higher magnesium hit), but you’ve also got hidden veg (courgettes), lots of fibre (flaxseeds) and slow-release energy (oats). Eat it for breakfast, as a 3pm-slump-busting snack or as a pudding with a spoon of yoghurt on top – whatever works for you. A 2019 study found that up to 90% of Brits aren’t eating enough fibre and that’s a problem. Fibre is absolutely crucial for maintaining good gut health and avoiding diseases like bowel cancer. We know that good gut health can positively impact our performance in the gym/on the road so if you’re the sort of person who’s been avoiding carbs for years and regularly struggles with bloating and other dodgy belly symptoms, it’s time to set yourself a goal. We need to be eating at least 30g of fibre a day; half of this loaf contains about 13g of fibre. Make sure you have at least one portion of whole grain rice, pasta or quinoa (up to 27g of fibre per cup!) a day and you’ll be well over the RDA. Happy gut, happy days.

This loaf takes about 20 minutes to prep and 50 minutes to cook before it’s time to dig in. For more plant-based, gut-loving loaves, check out Roz Purcell’s brilliant bready recipes.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp milled flaxseeds 6 tbsp water 200g oats (porridge, rolled or jumbo) 1 small-to-medium courgette, grated 5 tbsp cacao powder 5 tbsp maple syrup 3 tbsp coconut oil, melted (plus extra for greasing if you’re not lining the tin with paper) 1 tsp baking powder Pinch of sea salt 80g vegan chocolate chips

Method:

Put the milled flaxseeds and water in a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside to soak for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 1lb loaf tin or line with non-stick baking paper. Mill your oats in a food processor or high-speed blender (like a NutriBullet) to a flour consistency. Tip into a large bowl. Add the flax “egg” along with the grated courgette, cacao powder, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, baking powder and salt. Stir to combine, then stir in the chocolate chips. Scrape into the prepared tin and gently even out the top. Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes. Remove from the tin and allow to cool fully on a wire rack for at least one hour before slicing and diving in. Store the completely cooled bread in an airtight container for up to four days.

Image and recipe courtesy of Roz Purcell and her recipe book, No Fuss Vegan: Everyday Food for Everyone. Top image: Getty.

