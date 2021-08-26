Few of us are eating enough fruit. In fact, a study from 2019 suggested that as many as one in seven cardiovascular deaths were caused by not eating enough fruit.

Fruit doesn’t just taste good, it’s also rich in the nutrients we need to survive and thrive, including fiber, potassium, magnesium, antioxidants and phenolics – which have been shown to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol. Eating lots of fresh fruit and veg also improves the diversity of good bacteria in the gut.

The minimum amount of fruit a day we should be having? 300g or two small apples. That doesn’t seem like much but when you consider that only 28% of British adults eat the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day (dropping down to 18% for children), it’s clear that we have a problem.