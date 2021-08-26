Most of us eat too little fruit – relying on ultra-processed breakfast foods to get us through the morning. This recipe, however, will have you half-way to your daily target before you’ve begun your first morning meeting.
Few of us are eating enough fruit. In fact, a study from 2019 suggested that as many as one in seven cardiovascular deaths were caused by not eating enough fruit.
Fruit doesn’t just taste good, it’s also rich in the nutrients we need to survive and thrive, including fiber, potassium, magnesium, antioxidants and phenolics – which have been shown to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol. Eating lots of fresh fruit and veg also improves the diversity of good bacteria in the gut.
The minimum amount of fruit a day we should be having? 300g or two small apples. That doesn’t seem like much but when you consider that only 28% of British adults eat the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day (dropping down to 18% for children), it’s clear that we have a problem.
The easiest way to eat more fruit? Having it for breakfast. This recipe from Nush contains around three portions, plus a tonne of gut-supporting live cultures. Because of the way natural sugars get broken down when fruit is blended, the smoothie itself only counts as one of your five-a-day, which is why you want to pile lots of different fruits and nuts on top.
Ingredients
- 1 frozen banana
- 250g frozen mango
- 60ml plant milk
- 200g Nush Foods Mango and Passionfruit Yoghurt
For the toppings:
- 1/2 fresh sliced mango
- 1 freshly sliced kiwi
- 1 passionfruit - scooped
- Handful of toasted coconut flakes
- Spoon of hulled hemp seeds
Method
Put the frozen banana, mango, milk and yoghurt into a blender.
Blitz until smooth.
Split between two bowls and top with the freshly sliced fruit, passionfruit seeds, toasted coconut flakes and hemp seeds.
Serve, safe in the knowledge that you’re half-way to meeting your fruit and veg goal for the day!
Recipe and image courtesy of Nush Foods. You can find their new, vegan Mango and Passionfruit Yog and Chocolate Fudge Pots on Ocado.
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.
