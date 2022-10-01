There can’t be a meal more comforting, filling and generally satisfying than baked beans. And while you might think Heinz or Branston have the market pretty well sewn up, making beans from scratch is a whole lot easier (and tastier) than you might think. This baked beans recipe from The Gut Stuff is a simple way to up your plant intake in one go.

Haricot beans are packed with plant-based protein, as well as minerals like iron and zinc, and B vitamins. Using butter beans? They’re also rich in magnesium, iron, zinc and potassium, as well as calcium and protein. But it’s the fibre content that makes beans so good for our guts.

Fibre feeds our gut bacteria. It’s a type of carb that can’t be broken down, so moves through our guts – feeding and cleaning as it goes. It’s the fibre found in foods like beans and vegetables that gut bacteria like especially.