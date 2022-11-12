There’s nothing like a good curry on a cold day. If it’s full of hot chillis, a bowl will warm you from the inside out. But even if the heat is dialled down, curry is chockful of healthy spices to get your system fired up. This recipe contains no fewer than eight spices (if you count the ones that make up garam masala) and nine plants. You’ve got lots of fresh ginger (great for supporting the digestive system), chickpeas (rich in the soluble fibre raffinose, which gut bacteria loves) and bell peppers (packed full of antioxidants). Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, you can give your microbiome an extra gift by topping the dish with some prebiotic live yoghurt.

Curry is often tastier the day after you make it as the flavours have had more time to mix and marinate – so make a batch on Sunday and enjoy over the course of the week.

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 1½ red onion (finely chopped) 2½ tbsp garam masala 1 tbsp cumin 1 tbsp turmeric 1 tbsp smoked paprika 3cm fresh ginger (peeled and finely chopped) 1 tin chickpeas (drained) 1 sweet potato (diced) 1 large courgette (diced) ½ orange pepper (sliced) ½ red pepper (sliced) 1 tin of chopped tomatoes 1 tin coconut milk 2 handfuls of spinach To top: Live yoghurt Coriander

Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan before adding the onion. Cook until soft and golden. 2. Add the garam masala, cumin, turmeric, smoked paprika and fresh ginger and cook for a further few minutes. 3. Add the chickpeas, sweet potato, courgette, red and orange pepper and cook for five minutes. 4. Pour the tomatoes and 200ml of water into the mixture and bring to the boil. 5. Reduce the heat to a simmer, then cover and cook for 10-15 minutes. 6. Remove the lid, then cook for a further 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. 7. Add the coconut milk and spinach. 8. Cook until the spinach is wilted. 9. Serve with a spoonful of live yoghurt and a sprinkle of fresh coriander and enjoy.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips, plus our Strong Women magazine with expert advice on building strength & resilience sent to your inbox. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy