This oven-baked chickpea burger will make you forget you ever used a BBQ.
Summer may be over, but the burger isn’t. Just because you’re cooking them in your kitchen rather than on a smoking grill doesn’t have to mean sad and flavourless – in this falafel burger recipe, the time you save not fanning coals is put to good use making rich and zesty condiments that leave no tastebud unturned.
The high-fibre patty (thanks to the gut-loving superheroes that are chickpeas) also packs a dose of plant-based protein for muscle function and growth. Paired with a wholemeal bun and you nail all nine essential amino acids for the post-workout repair your body needs.
And what else is your body craving now the weather’s turned? Immune-supporting vitamin C, of course. The addition of harissa, which is made from a base of roasted red pepper, and fresh green herbs including parsley and coriander, are sure to top up your dose of the antioxidant while delivering big, fresh and spicy flavours. Topped with a sweet and sticky homemade carrot chutney and avocado mayonnaise and you’ll forget you ever relied on meat and a grill for flavour.
Harissa falafel burger recipe
Serves: 8
INGREDIENTS:
For the falafel burgers
400g cooked chickpeas (2 tins, drained)
1½ tbsp vegetable oil
1 large red onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ras el hanout
½ tsp smoked paprika
2 tsp rose harissa
1 tsp salt
1 heaped tbsp of chopped parsley
1 heaped tbsp chopped coriander
5 tbsp gram flour, extra for dusting
Handful of polenta, for dusting
For the avocado mayonnaise
2 ripe avocados
60ml rapeseed oil
½ lemon, juiced
½ tsp garlic powder
1 tsp salt
1 tsp Dijon mustard
For the spiced carrot chutney
½ tbsp rapeseed oil
1 shallot, peeled and finely chopped
1 small chilli, very finely chopped
15g ginger, finely grated
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp turmeric
125g light brown soft sugar
175ml cider vinegar
225g coarsely grated carrot
½ tsp salt
To serve
Vegan cheese
Rocket
Gherkins (optional)
METHOD
- Fry the onions and garlic in a little vegetable oil on a medium heat for 2-3 minutes until soft.
- Add the ground cumin, ground coriander, ras el hanout and smoked paprika to another dry pan and dry fry for 1-2 minutes to toast and release aromas giving a subtle smoky taste to the spices.
- Add the chickpeas, onion and garlic and toasted spices to the food processor, along with rose harissa paste, salt, chopped parsley, chopped coriander and gram flour. Blitz until a thick paste has formed.
- Divide the mixture into eight equal sized balls. Flatten each ball into patties and dust with gram flour and polenta. Leave in a fridge to chill.
- For the avocado mayonnaise, remove the avocado flesh and place into a food processor along with the rapeseed oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and Dijon mustard. Blitz until completely smooth.
- For the carrot chutney, place the oil into a medium-sized saucepan on a medium heat. Fry the shallot, chilli and ginger for one minute. Add the ground cumin, ground coriander and turmeric and leave to cook for a further minute. Add the sugar, cider vinegar and salt. Bring to the boil and reduce until sticky. Add the carrots and leave again to reduce until sticky. Once a good chutney consistency has been achieved, transfer to a sterilised jar.
- Preheat the grill to 200°C and preheat two large frying pans to a medium heat with a tablespoon of oil in each.
- Place four burgers in each pan and leave for 2-3 minutes before flipping over. Cook both sides until golden and very crisp.
- Transfer the burgers to a roasting tray and place a slice of the cheese on each. Place under the grill until the cheese has melted.
- Slice the buns in half and toast on a griddle pan or under the grill.
- Assemble your burger with all of the ingredients.
Recipe and images courtesy of Miele der Kern.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).