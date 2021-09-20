Summer may be over, but the burger isn’t. Just because you’re cooking them in your kitchen rather than on a smoking grill doesn’t have to mean sad and flavourless – in this falafel burger recipe, the time you save not fanning coals is put to good use making rich and zesty condiments that leave no tastebud unturned.

The high-fibre patty (thanks to the gut-loving superheroes that are chickpeas) also packs a dose of plant-based protein for muscle function and growth. Paired with a wholemeal bun and you nail all nine essential amino acids for the post-workout repair your body needs.

And what else is your body craving now the weather’s turned? Immune-supporting vitamin C, of course. The addition of harissa, which is made from a base of roasted red pepper, and fresh green herbs including parsley and coriander, are sure to top up your dose of the antioxidant while delivering big, fresh and spicy flavours. Topped with a sweet and sticky homemade carrot chutney and avocado mayonnaise and you’ll forget you ever relied on meat and a grill for flavour.