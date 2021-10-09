As the days get colder and darker , many of us will be lacking energy and maybe even feeling a little bit low. There are several ways you can boost your mood , including getting outside more, exercising and gratitude practices . But, sometimes, all you need is something sweet to perk you up.

If that’s the case, you need to try these nutrient-packed brownies. They’re so satisfying, you won’t believe they’re such a healthy snack – deliciously nutty and creamy, they’re not only high in magnesium, which will help to regulate stress hormones like cortisol, but contain Omega-3s, which can be used as an anti-inflammatory to treat to depression.

Plus they’re full of dates, which will give you a much-needed iron boost on those low-energy days, and with such a high nut content, these brownies are also full of protein, making them the perfect post-gym snack.