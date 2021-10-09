As winter comes around, your sweet tooth might reappear too. These brownies from Gem’s Wholesome Kitchen will satisfy your taste buds, your body and your brain, especially on low-energy days.
As the days get colder and darker, many of us will be lacking energy and maybe even feeling a little bit low. There are several ways you can boost your mood, including getting outside more, exercising and gratitude practices. But, sometimes, all you need is something sweet to perk you up.
If that’s the case, you need to try these nutrient-packed brownies. They’re so satisfying, you won’t believe they’re such a healthy snack – deliciously nutty and creamy, they’re not only high in magnesium, which will help to regulate stress hormones like cortisol, but contain Omega-3s, which can be used as an anti-inflammatory to treat to depression.
Plus they’re full of dates, which will give you a much-needed iron boost on those low-energy days, and with such a high nut content, these brownies are also full of protein, making them the perfect post-gym snack.
Ingredients
Serves 8.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 1 hour to chill.
- 150g pecans or walnuts
- 150g dates, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes
- 6 tbsp cacao powder
- 50g desiccated coconut
- 3 tbsp honey or maple syrup
- A pinch of sea salt
For the icing
- 150g dates, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes (save the water after soaking)
- 4 tbsp raw cacao powder
- 2 tbsp coconut oil (melted)
Optional toppings
- Chopped walnuts and slivered almonds
- Freeze-dried raspberries
- Edible rose petals
Method
- Blitz the nuts in a food processor until crumbly.
- Add the dates and blitz again until the mixture sticks together.
- Add the remaining ingredients and blend until the mixture turns a lovely dark brown. (If you don’t have a food processor, chop the nuts and dates finely and combine with the rest of the ingredients to make a fairly firm brownie mixture.)
- Line a small cake tin with baking paper and spoon the mixture into it, pressing down firmly.
- Now make the icing. Put all the ingredients in a food processor or blender with 50ml of the reserved date-soaking liquid, and blitz for a few minutes until smooth and velvety. Add a little more water if needed.
- Using a spatula, spread the icing on top of the brownie mix.
- Top with any decorations you are using, then chill in the fridge until ready to serve (slice the brownies before putting them in the fridge to make them easier to cut).
