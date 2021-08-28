There’s only one thing for it on a bank holiday weekend that feels like autumn has rolled in too early: chocolate. But don’t just reach for a bar of the plain stuff, instead pimp your sweet snack with some goodness.

These recipes are made using the nutritional powerhouse hemp seeds, which are packed with omega-3, 6 and 9, every essential amino acid and a truckload of fibre, as well as a bunch of other seeds, nuts and natural goodies.