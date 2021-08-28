Chocolate and hemp seed energy balls on a table

Chocolate and seed snack recipes that are high in protein and good for your gut

Put a nutritious twist on your chocolate bars with these seed and nut-based cacao snacks. 

There’s only one thing for it on a bank holiday weekend that feels like autumn has rolled in too early: chocolate. But don’t just reach for a bar of the plain stuff, instead pimp your sweet snack with some goodness.

These recipes are made using the nutritional powerhouse hemp seeds, which are packed with omega-3, 6 and 9, every essential amino acid and a truckload of fibre, as well as a bunch of other seeds, nuts and natural goodies. 

Whether you have yourself down as the Mary Berry of sustainable snacking, want a chocolate kick you can whizz together in seconds or need a post-workout bite with a twist, one of these recipes will suffice.

Chocolate, plus benefits. What else could your long weekend need? 

Chocolate and seed snack bar

Chocolate and seed bars on a table
Chocolate and seed snack bars

Serves: 16 

INGREDIENTS 

6 tbsp Good Hemp hemp seeds

6 tbsp sunflower seeds

300g rolled oats

4 tbsp flax seeds

1 tsp cinnamon

40g chopped hazelnuts

150g vegan butter

2 tsp vanilla extract

25g light muscovado sugar

100g maple syrup

150g agave nectar

200g 70% dark chocolate 

1 tbsp coconut oil (optional)

Salt flakes

METHOD 

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. 
  2. Melt the butter, vanilla extract, sugar, maple syrup and agave nectar in a small pan on low to medium heat.
  3. Add the rest of the ingredients (except the dark chocolate, coconut oil and salt flakes) to a large bowl with the melted mixture. Stir well, making sure the dry ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
  4. Transfer your mixture to a lined 9-inch baking tin, ensuring it’s evenly spread throughout. Use a flat spatula to firmly press down the mixture into the corners of the tin.
  5. Bake for 25 minutes until golden brown around the edges. Whilst you wait for the bars to cool, prepare your chocolate layer.
  6. Melt the chocolate and coconut oil (if using) in a microwave or using a bain-marie until fully melted (be careful not to burn it). Then, pour the melted chocolate on top of the bars, using a flat spatula again to ensure the chocolate is spread evenly.
  7. Place into the fridge for 2 hours, and once set, cut into desired shapes and top off with salt flakes. 

Chocolate and seed energy balls

Chocolate and hemp seed energy balls on a table
Chocolate and hemp seed energy balls

Serves: 14-16

INGREDIENTS 

400g pitted dates

5 tbsp Good Hemp hemp seeds

2 tbsp cocoa powder

50g cashews

A pinch of salt

Extras: 50g cashews for rolling

METHOD 

  1. Soak the dates in a bowl of very hot water for 10 minutes to soften.
  2. Add the drained dates to a food processor and process until left with a smooth paste.
  3. Add the rest of your ingredients to the food processor and then blitz very quickly for about 10-15 seconds, until all of the ingredients are just combined. You should be left with a thick dough-like mixture, which you should be able to roll into balls. If the mixture falls apart when rolled, mix in a teaspoon of water.
  4. Roll the mixture into 14-16 equally sized balls, then into the finely chopped cashews or extra hemp seeds for a crunchy coating. 

Cacao, seed and nut protein bars

Cacao and protein hemp seed bars
Cacao and protein hemp seed bars

Serves: 4 

INGREDIENTS 

75g medjool dates

30g peanuts

10g cacao powder

10g vegan protein powder

15g Good Hemp milk

METHOD 

  1. Throw everything into a food processor and blend until it forms a ball.
  2. Press into a small lined tin, depending on your desired thickness.
  3. Chill in the fridge for at least two hours before slicing into bars.

Recipes and images courtesy of Good Hemp

Chloe Gray

Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).

