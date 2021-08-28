Put a nutritious twist on your chocolate bars with these seed and nut-based cacao snacks.
There’s only one thing for it on a bank holiday weekend that feels like autumn has rolled in too early: chocolate. But don’t just reach for a bar of the plain stuff, instead pimp your sweet snack with some goodness.
These recipes are made using the nutritional powerhouse hemp seeds, which are packed with omega-3, 6 and 9, every essential amino acid and a truckload of fibre, as well as a bunch of other seeds, nuts and natural goodies.
Whether you have yourself down as the Mary Berry of sustainable snacking, want a chocolate kick you can whizz together in seconds or need a post-workout bite with a twist, one of these recipes will suffice.
Chocolate, plus benefits. What else could your long weekend need?
Chocolate and seed snack bar
Serves: 16
INGREDIENTS
6 tbsp Good Hemp hemp seeds
6 tbsp sunflower seeds
300g rolled oats
4 tbsp flax seeds
1 tsp cinnamon
40g chopped hazelnuts
150g vegan butter
2 tsp vanilla extract
25g light muscovado sugar
100g maple syrup
150g agave nectar
200g 70% dark chocolate
1 tbsp coconut oil (optional)
Salt flakes
METHOD
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.
- Melt the butter, vanilla extract, sugar, maple syrup and agave nectar in a small pan on low to medium heat.
- Add the rest of the ingredients (except the dark chocolate, coconut oil and salt flakes) to a large bowl with the melted mixture. Stir well, making sure the dry ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
- Transfer your mixture to a lined 9-inch baking tin, ensuring it’s evenly spread throughout. Use a flat spatula to firmly press down the mixture into the corners of the tin.
- Bake for 25 minutes until golden brown around the edges. Whilst you wait for the bars to cool, prepare your chocolate layer.
- Melt the chocolate and coconut oil (if using) in a microwave or using a bain-marie until fully melted (be careful not to burn it). Then, pour the melted chocolate on top of the bars, using a flat spatula again to ensure the chocolate is spread evenly.
- Place into the fridge for 2 hours, and once set, cut into desired shapes and top off with salt flakes.
Chocolate and seed energy balls
Serves: 14-16
INGREDIENTS
400g pitted dates
5 tbsp Good Hemp hemp seeds
2 tbsp cocoa powder
50g cashews
A pinch of salt
Extras: 50g cashews for rolling
METHOD
- Soak the dates in a bowl of very hot water for 10 minutes to soften.
- Add the drained dates to a food processor and process until left with a smooth paste.
- Add the rest of your ingredients to the food processor and then blitz very quickly for about 10-15 seconds, until all of the ingredients are just combined. You should be left with a thick dough-like mixture, which you should be able to roll into balls. If the mixture falls apart when rolled, mix in a teaspoon of water.
- Roll the mixture into 14-16 equally sized balls, then into the finely chopped cashews or extra hemp seeds for a crunchy coating.
Cacao, seed and nut protein bars
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
75g medjool dates
30g peanuts
10g cacao powder
10g vegan protein powder
15g Good Hemp milk
METHOD
- Throw everything into a food processor and blend until it forms a ball.
- Press into a small lined tin, depending on your desired thickness.
- Chill in the fridge for at least two hours before slicing into bars.
Recipes and images courtesy of Good Hemp.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).