Look, we’re here for plant-based fakeaways and meat alternatives that can ease the need to tuck into a real meat burger during veganuary and beyond. But the real benefits of cutting out meat (particularly for the environment and your gut) come from switching to a diverse range of local and seasonal plants. That’s why we’ll be regularly tucking into hearty goodness like this stuffed squash from our Strong Bites series.

Think you need animal protein to recover from training? Think again, squash is somewhat of a superhero thanks to the fact it hosts potassium and magnesium, minerals associated with supporting nerve and cell function. Plus, it’s packed with vitamins A – crucial to bone health – and C, which we don’t need to tell you helps build a hard-working immune system.

Stuffed with sprouts (which are still seasonal, thank you very much) and dried cranberries (brilliant if you have some to use post-Christmas) for a fibre-packed meal your gut bacteria will enjoy munching on.