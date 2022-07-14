The heatwave demands a lot of from us — and we don’t just mean extra layers of deodorant. The body uses a lot of energy to keep itself cool (yep, sweating is actually pretty hard work) and makes moving around even harder. When our energy demands go up, eating enough and eating well are even more important, particularly if you’re still managing intense workouts in this heat. But the thought of melting over a hob or an oven means many of us are guilty of grabbing a Fab instead of eating a real meal. We have the solution: these simple recipes involve no cooking, so you can chop, peel and blend your way to eating well in the heat.

Greek yoghurt with turmeric honey

A simple breakfast that’s packed with proteins and fats (and you can swap the yoghurt for a dairy-free alternative if needed). We love the addition of salted nuts to replenish minerals lost to summer sweat and make sure to sprinkle on granola or sliced banana for some refuelling, post-workout carbs.

No-cook recipe: turmeric honey and Greek yoghurt

Serves: 2 Ingredients: 200g honey 60g fresh root ginger, peeled and grated Zest of 1 lemon 2 tsp ground turmeric 1/4 tsp ground black pepper To serve: 500g Greek yoghurt 40g salted walnuts, roughly chopped Method: First make the ginger and turmeric honey. Pour or scoop the honey into a jar (don’t worry if your honey is very firm, the ginger will loosen it up). Add the grated ginger, lemon zest, turmeric and black pepper and stir to combine. To serve, divide the yoghurt between two bowls in wavy swirls. Top each serving with a dollop of the ginger and turmeric honey and some roughly chopped salted walnuts and enjoy. The honey can be stored in a sealed jar in the cupboard for at least one month. Recipe and images from Green Kitchen: Quick + Slow by David Frenkiel & Luise Vindahl (Hardie Grant, £27).

Tomato, chickpea and feta salad Perfect for summer’s just-ripe tomatoes, this recipe is known by its creators as the ‘slice. chop, drizzle and toss salad’ because of how little effort it takes. But it’s also proof that salads aren’t unsatisfying, as this one is packed with fibre, fats and flavour that will keep you energised until it’s time for a Magnum break.

No-cook recipe: Tomato and chickpea salad

Serves: 4 Ingredients: 1 large shallot, thinly sliced 2 garlic cloves, grated 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar 300g mixed tomatoes, smaller ones halves and larger ones sliced 1/2 cucumber, roughly chopped 1 avocado, chopped into 2cm cubes 150g feta, chopped into 2cm cubed Bunch of fresh mint, roughly chopped, plus extra to serve 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp za’atar Sea salt and freshly ground pepper Method: Place the shallot in a salad bowl with the garlic and balsamic vinegar and stir to combine Add the tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, feta and chickpeas, then drizzle over the olive oil. Season with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and toss to combine. Served topped with the za’atar and a little more mint. Recipe and images from Green Kitchen: Quick + Slow by David Frenkiel & Luise Vindahl (Hardie Grant, £27).

Asian style shredded chicken and kale salad

A roast chicken goes a long way and is perfect for throw-together salads. Either cook up on a cool day or buy ready-roasted for this cool but protein-rich lunch.

No-cook recipe: Shredded chicken salad

Serves: 2 Ingredients: 125g kale 1 small leek, shredded Zest and juice 1 lime 3 tbsp coconut cream 1 tbsp mayonnaise 1 tsp Thai fish sauce 1 carrot, shredded 200g roast chicken, shredded Method: Place the kale in a bowl of boiled water for two minutes then add the leek for the final 30 seconds. Drain and run under cold water and pat dry on kitchen paper. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix together the lime zest and juice, the coconut cream, mayonnaise and fish sauce. Toss in the carrot, chicken and kale mix and season to taste. Recipe and images from Discover Great Veg.

Chocolate, peanut butter and chickpea fridge bars These high-fibre dessert bars aren’t just good for your gut, but they’re also a chilly way to eat your chocolate in the heat.

No-cook recipe: Chocolate, peanut, chickpea fridge bars

