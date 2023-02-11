Pine nuts and Catalan spinach toast makes for a quick and tasty lunch

This veggie recipe is a take on the Spanish dish espinacas a la Catalana, AKA Catalan spinach. A Moorish twist is added to this version with a sweet and sour drizzle of vinegar and honey (you can try replacing honey with agave nectar or maple syrup if you’re vegan).

Humble slices of sourdough bread are jazzed up with not one, but three great sources of iron – spinach, raisins and pine nuts. Iron is essential for making the red blood cells that keep you energised by transporting oxygen around the body, so this is a great WFH lunch option to keep you focused all afternoon.

Spinach is high in vitamin C, which boosts your immune system, helping to keep the winter sniffles at bay, while pine nuts add protein and heart-healthy fats. Raisins are a fantastic source of antioxidants – which help fight free radicals in the body, preventing cell damage – and fibre, which aids digestion.

These delicious, nutrient-rich ingredients are nestled atop of slices of toasted sourdough, which is considered better for you than ‘regular’ bread, as it’s more nutritious and easier to digest.

The best part is, this recipe only takes 10 minutes to make – winner.