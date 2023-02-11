Pine nuts and Catalan spinach toast makes for a quick and tasty lunch

Fancy a quick and tasty WFH lunch? Taken from Emily Kydd’s Posh Toast, this pine nuts and Catalan spinach toast recipe is perfect, and takes just 10 minutes to make!
This veggie recipe is a take on the Spanish dish espinacas a la Catalana, AKA Catalan spinach. A Moorish twist is added to this version with a sweet and sour drizzle of vinegar and honey (you can try replacing honey with agave nectar or maple syrup if you’re vegan).
Humble slices of sourdough bread are jazzed up with not one, but three great sources of iron – spinach, raisins and pine nuts. Iron is essential for making the red blood cells that keep you energised by transporting oxygen around the body, so this is a great WFH lunch option to keep you focused all afternoon.
Spinach is high in vitamin C, which boosts your immune system, helping to keep the winter sniffles at bay, while pine nuts add protein and heart-healthy fats. Raisins are a fantastic source of antioxidants – which help fight free radicals in the body, preventing cell damage – and fibre, which aids digestion.
These delicious, nutrient-rich ingredients are nestled atop of slices of toasted sourdough, which is considered better for you than ‘regular’ bread, as it’s more nutritious and easier to digest.
The best part is, this recipe only takes 10 minutes to make – winner.
Ingredients
Serves: 2
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle
1 garlic clove, finely sliced
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 tbsp plump raisins
1 tbsp pine nuts
2 thick slices sourdough bread
160g/6oz baby spinach
Splash of sherry vinegar
Drizzle of runny honey
Method
1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the garlic and gently cook until browned, then remove using a slotted spoon and discard.
2. Add the shallot to the pan and cook for about 5 minutes until softened, then throw in the raisins and pine nuts and cook for another few minutes.
3. Meanwhile, drizzle both sides of the bread with a little oil and pop under the grill, or on a griddle pan, and toast both sides.
4. Pile the spinach into the pan with the raisins and pine nuts and toss, until just beginning to wilt, season well, then add a splash of vinegar and drizzle of honey.
5. Stir together then spoon onto the slices of hot toasted sourdough and drizzle over a little extra oil.
Recipe taken from Posh Toast by Emily Kydd (£12.99, Quadrille), out now.
Image: Louise Hagger