If you’re planning to extend your summer menu from romaine salads and charred veggie sausages, look no further. Joe Wicks has the perfect burger that’s light enough to be eaten on repeat but simple enough to throw together for a last-minute bank holiday BBQ — and it’s particularly perfect if that party happens to fall after a long weekend run.

Of course, a chicken burger is packed with all the protein needed to repair those tired leg muscles. After you’ve subjected your digestive system to the up-and-down motion of running, probiotic mozzarella can also be used to support overall gut health, and herbaceous, olive oil-based pesto is packed with anti-inflammatory perks to soothe the system after a tough workout. Plus, when Joe himself describes it as the ‘best burger he’s ever made’, you know it has to be one for your repertoire.