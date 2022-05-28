Joe Wicks’ favourite burger recipe, from his new book Feel Good Food, is packed with protein and probiotics for the long bank holiday weekend.
If you’re planning to extend your summer menu from romaine salads and charred veggie sausages, look no further. Joe Wicks has the perfect burger that’s light enough to be eaten on repeat but simple enough to throw together for a last-minute bank holiday BBQ — and it’s particularly perfect if that party happens to fall after a long weekend run.
Of course, a chicken burger is packed with all the protein needed to repair those tired leg muscles. After you’ve subjected your digestive system to the up-and-down motion of running, probiotic mozzarella can also be used to support overall gut health, and herbaceous, olive oil-based pesto is packed with anti-inflammatory perks to soothe the system after a tough workout. Plus, when Joe himself describes it as the ‘best burger he’s ever made’, you know it has to be one for your repertoire.
Joe Wicks’ chicken caprese burger
Serves: 4
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
4 skinless chicken breasts
50g plain flour
1 tsp dried oregano
1 egg
75g panko breadcrumbs
2 tbsp olive oil
salt and freshly ground black pepper
To serve
1 x 125-g ball of mozzarella cheese, drained
4 heaped tsp basil pesto
4 medium tomatoes, sliced
a handful of fresh rocket
4 ciabatta rolls, halved
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan and line a large baking tray with baking paper.
- Take a large piece of baking paper, place a chicken breast on the left half of the paper and fold the right half of the paper over the top. Whack the chicken with the end of a rolling pin until it’s an even thickness all over. Set this chicken breast aside and repeat with the remaining chicken. Then cut each breast in half so you have eight smaller pieces in total.
- Take three wide, shallow dishes. In one, mix the flour, dried oregano, a pinch of salt and a pinch of ground black pepper.
- In the second dish, mix the egg with a pinch of salt.
- In the third dish, place the panko breadcrumbs.
- Dip each chicken piece in the flour, then the egg and finally the breadcrumbs, shaking off the excess. Place onto the lined baking tray spacing them a few centimetres apart. Drizzle with half of the oil, then flip them all over and drizzle with the remaining oil.
- Bake for 25–30 minutes, flipping them over halfway through the cooking time, until golden and crisp.
- Cut the mozzarella into eight slices and place one slice onto each piece of chicken. Return to the oven for five minutes so that the cheese can melt.
- Remove from the oven and top each piece of chicken with a little pesto. Serve in the ciabatta rolls with the rocket and tomatoes.
Recipe and images courtesy of Joe Wicks’ latest book, Feel Good Food (Harper Collins) available to buy now.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).