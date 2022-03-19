We bet you never thought about mixing a green plant with your dessert, but this kale brownie recipe from Discover Great Veg somehow pairs perfectly.
Eating more plants is the number one thing we can do for our bodies and the planet. And when it comes to veg, you can’t get much better than kale, which is why we’re obsessed with this cavolo nero brownie recipe. We know it might sound off, but the earthy flavour of the dark, leafy green pairs perfectly well with the sweet chocolate dessert and is packed with benefits.
Firstly, it’s a great source of iron and calcium – crucial minerals for women who exercise but harder to find in plant-based diets. And a serving of kale delivers more than 130% of your recommended vitamin C intake, not only warding off colds but also crucial to help your muscles repair after breaking them down during exercise. We’re not saying you can swap out a salad for a kale brownie, but supercharging your dessert with an extra dose of plants can never be a bad thing.
Kale brownie recipe
Serves: 12
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
200g plain chocolate, broken into pieces
225g butter, diced
200g pack cavolo nero
225g light brown soft sugar
3 medium eggs
100g plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4. Grease and base line a 22cm square tin.
- Melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl over a pan of simmering water.
- Meanwhile, cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for three to four minutes, cool under cold water and drain well, squeezing out any excess liquid, then finely chop.
- Whisk the sugar and eggs together until pale, stir in the chocolate mixture and cavolo nero.
- Mix together the flour and baking powder and fold into the brownie mixture and pour into the prepared tin.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from the tin and cut into 12 pieces.
Recipe and images courtesy of Discover Great Veg.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).