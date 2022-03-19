Eating more plants is the number one thing we can do for our bodies and the planet. And when it comes to veg, you can’t get much better than kale, which is why we’re obsessed with this cavolo nero brownie recipe. We know it might sound off, but the earthy flavour of the dark, leafy green pairs perfectly well with the sweet chocolate dessert and is packed with benefits.

Firstly, it’s a great source of iron and calcium – crucial minerals for women who exercise but harder to find in plant-based diets. And a serving of kale delivers more than 130% of your recommended vitamin C intake, not only warding off colds but also crucial to help your muscles repair after breaking them down during exercise. We’re not saying you can swap out a salad for a kale brownie, but supercharging your dessert with an extra dose of plants can never be a bad thing.