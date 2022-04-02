If you don’t have Covid, you probably have the latest post-lockdown cold. And what is better than a warming curry to soothe sickly souls? This kimchi recipe is the perfect pick-you-up, not just because it tastes comforting but also because it does good. Kimchi is a fermented food, meaning it’s loaded with probiotic bacteria that are needed in your gut to support your immunity, mental health and digestion. And the cabbage that makes up the bulk of the ingredient is also packed with energy-boosting riboflavin, circulation-supporting vitamin K, and cold-fighting vitamin C to further enhance the benefits of the fermented veg. Adding crispy tempeh to the dish gives an extra crunch but, most importantly, a big dose of protein to help your body repair itself. A bowl of this curry and back-to-back Bridgerton will have you on the mend in no time.

Kimchi curry by Lauren Lovatt

Kimchi curry recipe

Serves: 4 Prep and cooking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the kimchi curry 150g red or black rice, soaked for eight hours for quicker cooking and optimum result 1 red onion, peeled and finely sliced 1 garlic clove, peeled and finely grated 2.5cm piece of fresh ginger 1 tsp curry powder 100g kimchi 1 x 400ml (14fl oz) tin of coconut milk Handful of spring greens or white cabbage, finely sliced 2 large carrots, peeled and chopped into evenly-sized pieces Salt For the sizzling tempeh 50ml tamari 50ml sesame oil 150g tempeh, chopped into even pieces To serve Crisp cooked kale 30g corriander 1 lime 3-4 cups plant-based yoghurt

Method

Cook the soaked rice in a saucepan covered in plenty of water, then bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer for 35 minutes while you complete the remaining steps. Marinate the tempeh in a small container with half of the tamari and sesame oil. Make sure each piece is evenly covered and leave to marinate. Start the curry by heating the remaining sesame oil in a pan. When the oil is hot, add the sliced onion and cook with a pinch of salt for 10 minutes until soft and very lightly coloured. Now add the garlic, ginger, curry powder and half of the kimchi, and cook for a further minute. Add three-quarters of the coconut milk and leave over a low heat for the flavours to infuse. Add the spring greens and carrot to the saucepan and leave them to wilt and soften. Cook the tempeh in a separate frying pan over a high heat. Fry on both sides until it is crisp and golden. The curry and rice should be finished at the same time. Serve the hot rice on a plate, followed by the coconut vegetables then finish with the sizzling tempeh and the rest of the kimchi. Add some crisped kale and scatter over some coriander, a good squeeze of lime and a swirl of yoghurt.