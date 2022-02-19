The batter is made from your classic flour (which – unfairly – often gets a bad rap) and is fortified with B vitamins and iron. Then there are eggs for the added protein punch and kombucha which keeps your gut full of good bacteria. Pick and choose your antioxidant additions, such as matcha or turmeric, or opt for vitamin C-packed orange juice and anti-inflammatory tahini for an extra dose of goodness that will benefit you every day of the year.

In an ideal world, pancakes would be an everyday food, but the reality is that they’re probably not what you reach for when you want a nutritious breakfast. With this kombucha recipe, they can be. Loaded with fruits, veggies and fermented goodness for a pancake recipe that is equal parts decadent as it is energising.

1-2 tsp rice malt syrup (optional – if you want an extra hit of sweetness!)

1. Make your basic pancake mix by placing the flour in a large mixing bowl. Create a well in the centre and add the whisked eggs. Gently mix. Add the milk, kombucha and vanilla essence. Mix well. Separate the batter into three mixing bowls.

2. Make the savoury matcha pancakes by combining spinach leaves and lime juice in a high power blender. Blend until spinach leaves are pureed and there are no chunks. Add the spinach blend to one of the pancake bowls. Mix well and stir through the matcha powder.

3. Make the turmeric-orange pancakes by adding orange juice and turmeric powder to the second batter bowl. Mix well.

4. Make the super blue pancakes by adding lemon juice and blue spirulina to the third pancake batter bowl. Mix well. Add more spirulina if you’d like a more vibrant colour.

5. Prepare the chocolate tahini sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Mix well. Add boiling water until the desired consistency is reached. Set aside.

6. To cook, add coconut oil or butter to a non-stick pan and allow to melt over medium heat.

7. Spoon approximately 160ml of the pancake mix over the pan and leave to cook for 1-2 minutes or until it starts to bubble. Flip and cook the other side a further minute.

8. Repeat this process for the remaining pancake batter.

11. Serve the matcha pancakes with sliced avocado, lime and/or sprouts, the turmeric orange pancakes with the chocolate tahini sauce and the super blue pancakes with lemon juice and fresh blueberries.