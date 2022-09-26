Take eggs from breakfast to dinner with this spiced omelette recipe. 

We love a fried egg with a dollop of ketchup in the morning, but if you want to turn the versatile ingredient into a more sophisticated dinner, just add spice.

In this masala omelette, a sprinkle of garam masala, cumin and fresh chilli and coriander add anti-inflammatory plants to your protein-packed eggs. The juicy tomatoes add extra fibre, as well as immune-supporting and vitamin C and potassium. Pair with rice or a thick slice of toast to transform your simple scramble into a satisfying, nutritious dinner.