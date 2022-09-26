Take eggs from breakfast to dinner with this spiced omelette recipe.
We love a fried egg with a dollop of ketchup in the morning, but if you want to turn the versatile ingredient into a more sophisticated dinner, just add spice.
In this masala omelette, a sprinkle of garam masala, cumin and fresh chilli and coriander add anti-inflammatory plants to your protein-packed eggs. The juicy tomatoes add extra fibre, as well as immune-supporting and vitamin C and potassium. Pair with rice or a thick slice of toast to transform your simple scramble into a satisfying, nutritious dinner.
Masala spiced omelette recipe
Serves: 1
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
2 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 medium vine tomato, diced
½ red chilli, finely chopped
Handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped (plus extra to serve)
¼ tsp garam masala
¼ tsp cumin
Salt and pepper
Knob of butter
Method:
- Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk.
- Add the spring onions, tomato, chilli, coriander and spices. Mix again to make sure everything is well combined and distributed, then season to taste.
- Heat the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat and pour in the egg mixture.
- Swirl the pan to cover the base with the mixture and leave to cook for a few minutes.
- Once the mixture is just set, fold the omelette in half and transfer to a plate.
- Serve immediately while still hot with more fresh coriander and sliced red chilli on top, if you like.
Images and recipe from Eat With Beder, available on 10 October from beder.org.uk.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).