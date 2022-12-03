If there’s one gut health-improving tip that experts seem to universally agree with, it’s aiming to eat 30 different plants a week. By feeding our guts a range of different fibrous plants, we increase the microbiome’s diversity – which is the key to a healthy gut.

But if 30 plants sounds like an impossible dream, then listen up: you’re probably eating more plants than you realise. This recipe, for example, contains at least seven and boasts protein (both from eggs and black beans), immunity-supporting spices (hello, cumin) and a load of vitamin C (tomatoes).

Make this for brunch, and you’re well on your way to meeting your weekly goal before lunchtime. Serve up with some crusty sourdough – another gut-healthy food bursting with fermented goodness.