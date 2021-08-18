The rumour goes that Usain Bolt used to eat 100 chicken nuggets, followed by french fries and apple pies. While he may have found that fast food fuelled him well, most of us aren’t going to reap many benefits from chicken shop fodder. That doesn’t mean, however, that chicken wings should be off the menu. This recipe involves coating wings in an immunity-boosting sauce and then chucking them on the BBQ – removing the need for excessive oil.

Although agave nectar is still a free sugar, it’s a good source of vitamin B6, which helps your body to break down proteins and carbohydrates. It also doesn’t cause the same sharp spike in insulin that other sugars do, meaning you’ll stay energised for longer. If that wasn’t enough, the coconut vinegar in this recipe is packed with gut-loving probiotics.

This recipe is one designed to be made on the BBQ but you could just as easily bake the wings in the oven, should the great British summer do what it so often does…