If you eat meat, chicken wings can be a great source of lean protein. This recipe, courtesy of The Groovy Food Company, is protein-packed and laced with with rich flavours and spices to up the antioxidant content for maximum recovery benefits.
The rumour goes that Usain Bolt used to eat 100 chicken nuggets, followed by french fries and apple pies. While he may have found that fast food fuelled him well, most of us aren’t going to reap many benefits from chicken shop fodder. That doesn’t mean, however, that chicken wings should be off the menu. This recipe involves coating wings in an immunity-boosting sauce and then chucking them on the BBQ – removing the need for excessive oil.
Although agave nectar is still a free sugar, it’s a good source of vitamin B6, which helps your body to break down proteins and carbohydrates. It also doesn’t cause the same sharp spike in insulin that other sugars do, meaning you’ll stay energised for longer. If that wasn’t enough, the coconut vinegar in this recipe is packed with gut-loving probiotics.
This recipe is one designed to be made on the BBQ but you could just as easily bake the wings in the oven, should the great British summer do what it so often does…
Ingredients
FOR THE WINGS
1.2kg chicken wings
30g The Groovy Food Company Organic Coconut Flour
Salt and pepper
FOR THE SAUCE
100g tamarind paste
10 garlic cloves
175ml coconut vinegar
100ml The Groovy Food Company Rich & Dark Agave Nectar
150g Korean hot red pepper paste
500ml The Groovy Food Company Organic Extra Virgin Coconut oil
Salt and pepper
TO SERVE
6 spring onions, sliced
3 red chilies, deseeded and sliced
Method
Preheat your BBQ!
Next, place all the ingredients for the sauce into a blender and whizz for 1-2 minutes until you have a smooth marinade.
Combine the coconut flour, salt and pepper in a shallow bowl and lightly coat the wings.
Place the coconut oil in a frying pan and wait for it to heat up. Then add the chicken wings and cook them on each side for two to three minutes until slightly golden.
Once the chicken is cooked and golden, turn off the heat and add the sauce to the pan, stirring thoroughly to coat all the wings.
When they are fully coated, remove the wings from the pan and cook them in the BBQ for 10 minutes.
Cook the wings in the BBQ for 10 mins.
When the chicken is done, serve the wings in bowls with the sliced chilies and springs onions.
Dig in, get your hands dirty and enjoy!
For more healthy recipes, check out the rest of the Strong Women Training Club library.
Recipe and image courtesy of The Groovy Food Company.
Recommended by Grace Warn
Fitness Recipes
The ultimate tangy, protein-packed salad recipe for boosting your 5-a-day
Fitness Recipes
The ultimate vegan Snickers-like protein bar recipe for plant-based gains
Nutrition
The ultimate avocado on toast recipe for recovering post-workout
Strong Women
Try this guacamole recipe for the ultimate brain-boosting snack