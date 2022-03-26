To replenish post-workout, load up on the fresh avocado salad as it’s full of muscle-supporting magnesium and potassium to help your body heal. Who needs BBQ weather, anyway?

That spot of spring lasted long, didn’t it? Fear not — the clouds may be back, but these tacos are bringing the sunshine effect. Not just because the hot chipotle flavour and drizzle of zesty lime salsa is reminiscent of far-flung summer holidays, but also because of nutrient-packed mushrooms. They’re actually one of the only plant sources of vitamin D (and you can increase the content by exposing them to sunlight). If it’s the energy boost of summer that you’re missing, ‘shrooms have got you with their B vitamin content, too.

Preheat your oven to 240°C/220°C fan/gas mark 7.

Trim and chop the aubergine into 2cm pieces, place on a baking tray and drizzle with oil. Roast on the top shelf for 15-20 minutes until the aubergine is soft and golden. Turn halfway through cooking.

Meanwhile, make the salsa. Halve the chilli lengthways, deseed, then finely chop. Roughly chop the coriander (stalks and all). Trim and thinly slice the spring onion. Juice half of the lime and cut the remaining half into wedges. In a small bowl, combine the chilli, coriander, spring onion, lime juice and a little olive oil for your green salsa.

Prep the other veg by thinly slice the mushrooms, trim the baby gem then halve lengthways and thinly slice. Peel and grate the garlic. Halve the avocado and remove the stone. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the flesh in one piece, then cut into small chunks.

Heat a large frying pan on medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook for six to eight minutes until golden. Add the garlic, chipotle paste, tomato puree and water. Stir to combine.

When the aubergine has finished cooking, remove from the oven and add to the chipotle mushrooms. Mix well to combine, then lower the heat and simmer for two minutes.

Heat the tacos on the middle shelf of the oven two to three minutes. Layer the tacos with vegan mayonnaise, lettuce, avocado chunks and chipotle veggies, then finish with the green salsa. Garnish with a wedge of lime.