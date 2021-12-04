There are many supplements that promise to lure you out of your winter slump, but nothing does the trick quite like vitamin D. It’s the key to a stronger immune system, especially in low-light weather, which is why the NHS recommends taking a supplement during the colder months. But why not also support your body with natural sources, too?

Mushrooms are one of the only plant sources of the vitamin and placing them in direct sunlight for up to two hours before cooking can increase their levels of the nutrient to 10 micrograms per 100g , helping you to hit your total recommended daily intake. Fungi are also packed with energy-extracting B vitamins and a load of antioxidants to not only push through that aggressive cold that’s doing the rounds but also help your body defeat it. Paired with energising, slow-release wholegrain rice and packed with a total of eight plant sources, this is winter comfort food at its medicinal best.

Add the butter to a deep frying pan over medium heat. Once melted add the shallots, a pinch of salt and reduce the heat to low. Cook for five minutes until soft, stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic and cook for a further two minutes before adding the thyme and mushrooms. Increase to medium heat and cook for a further seven minutes, stirring regularly until the mushrooms have softened.

Add the risotto rice into the pan and cook for one minute. Add the lemon juice and ¼ of the vegetable stock.

Simmer the rice, stirring regularly, until it has absorbed all of the liquid. Add the same amount of stock again and repeat the process. By the time you add the final ¼ of stock, the rice should be almost cooked.

Gradually stir in the almond milk until the rice is cooked through. Season to taste.

Take the pan off the heat, stir in the parmesan and half the parsley.

Divide between bowls to serve and top with the remaining parsley and pepper.