Make dessert as nutritious as your dinner with this simple cheesecake recipe.
If you spend the day making a nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinner to support your body through exercise, recovery and sleep, don’t stop at dessert. Now the evenings get darker and chillier, and we’re craving something sweet and comforting after warming dinners, so make your pudding a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals with this raspberry cheesecake recipe.
It doesn’t mean cutting out the biscuits and sugar, but making simple tweaks and additions that increase the nutritional profile. Made from quark and Greek yoghurt, which are naturally higher in protein than cream cheese (one serving of this cheesecake contains 14g of protein) while maintaining the classically rich, silk-like texture to support your muscles and bones. Padding out the buttery base of digestives with oats gives an extra fibre boost, and fresh and frozen raspberries only add to the gut-loving nature of the dessert. Top up magnesium with a handful of crunchy flaked almonds for a great night’s sleep. Small swaps with big nutritional gain for a satisfyingly sweet way to end the day.
Raspberry cheesecake recipe
Prep: 30 minutes
Serves: 8
INGREDIENTS:
For the base:
100g digestive biscuits
50g oats
50g almonds
80g butter or spread
For the filling:
750g quark
2 eggs
150g Greek yogurt
1 tbsp cornflour
150g sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
250g fresh raspberries
For the raspberry topping:
100g frozen berries
3 tbsp water
100g fresh raspberries
Handful flaked almonds
- Preheat the oven to 150°C.
- Crumble the digestives into a food processor, and add in the oats and almonds. Blitz for around 30 seconds, until it forms crumbs like a chunky flour.
- Melt the butter or spread in a pan over a low heat. Once melted, mix into the biscuit mixture well, ensuring it is evenly distributed. Press the crumb mixture into a lined 8-inch springform tin.
- Add all of the filling ingredients except for the raspberries to a mixing bowl, and blend with an electric whisk on low speed for two minutes, until thickened and creamy.
- Pour a thin layer of the mixture into the tin on top of the biscuits. Layer the raspberries on top, before pouring over the rest of the mixture.
- Place in the centre of the oven, and bake for one hour and 15-20 minutes, until it is just set with a slight wobble, and starting to golden only minimally. Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake to cool with the door slightly ajar, to prevent it from cracking. Remove from the oven once cool.
- Meanwhile, make the raspberry sauce for topping by placing a saucepan on a low heat, and adding the frozen berries. Slowly add the water one tablespoon at a time, and allow it to reduce down until it forms a coulis style sauce, after about 8-10 minutes.
- Once the cheesecake has cooled completely, remove from the tin and pour over the raspberry sauce. Keep in the fridge until ready to serve, and then top with fresh raspberries and sprinkle with flaked almonds.
Keep in the fridge for up to three days.
Recipe courtesy of Rhiannon Lambert, from her book A Simple Way To Fuel Fitness.
