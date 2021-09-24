If you spend the day making a nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinner to support your body through exercise, recovery and sleep, don’t stop at dessert. Now the evenings get darker and chillier, and we’re craving something sweet and comforting after warming dinners, so make your pudding a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals with this raspberry cheesecake recipe.

It doesn’t mean cutting out the biscuits and sugar, but making simple tweaks and additions that increase the nutritional profile. Made from quark and Greek yoghurt, which are naturally higher in protein than cream cheese (one serving of this cheesecake contains 14g of protein) while maintaining the classically rich, silk-like texture to support your muscles and bones. Padding out the buttery base of digestives with oats gives an extra fibre boost, and fresh and frozen raspberries only add to the gut-loving nature of the dessert. Top up magnesium with a handful of crunchy flaked almonds for a great night’s sleep. Small swaps with big nutritional gain for a satisfyingly sweet way to end the day.