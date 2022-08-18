If you can’t get up to exercise before work, you might be trying to get into the habit of popping to the gym or going on a run after your last email has been sent. The issue with exercising after work, however, is that we’re often tired, hungry and focused on exorcising our office dramas at the pub.

But this creamy beetroot spaghetti recipe could well be the answer to fighting that afternoon slump. Not only is it packed with energising carbs, but beetroot has also been linked to improved athletic performance. Yep, the humble root veg contains nitrates which have been proven to improve the efficiency of mitochondria – the little units responsible for producing energy in your cells. And according to some studies, beet juice has been found to boost cardio capacity.

That’s not all, the beetroot and beans in this recipe are packed with gut-loving fibre. Make it for a midweek dinner one day and then have the leftovers for lunch in the office the next. You’ll thank us when you’re cranking up the resistance in your spin class, or running your 5K PB on Strava.