Looking for a comforting yet refreshing pasta dish that’ll do you for dinner and leftover lunch? This creamy beetroot number from Ella Mills (aka Deliciously Ella) is just the ticket.
If you can’t get up to exercise before work, you might be trying to get into the habit of popping to the gym or going on a run after your last email has been sent. The issue with exercising after work, however, is that we’re often tired, hungry and focused on exorcising our office dramas at the pub.
But this creamy beetroot spaghetti recipe could well be the answer to fighting that afternoon slump. Not only is it packed with energising carbs, but beetroot has also been linked to improved athletic performance. Yep, the humble root veg contains nitrates which have been proven to improve the efficiency of mitochondria – the little units responsible for producing energy in your cells. And according to some studies, beet juice has been found to boost cardio capacity.
That’s not all, the beetroot and beans in this recipe are packed with gut-loving fibre. Make it for a midweek dinner one day and then have the leftovers for lunch in the office the next. You’ll thank us when you’re cranking up the resistance in your spin class, or running your 5K PB on Strava.
Ingredients
100g walnuts
50g pine nuts
300g cooked beetroot, drained, peeled and roughly chopped
25g flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
3 tbsp olive oil
1 red onion, finely sliced
1 garlic clove, finely sliced
1 x 400g tin of small white beans (cannellini or haricot), drained
200ml tinned coconut milk, shaken well to disperse the cream
Lemon juice, to taste
4 servings of spaghetti or other long pasta
Sea salt and black pepper
Method
Toast the walnuts and pine nuts in a dry frying pan over a high heat until the pine nuts are golden, then transfer to a food processor along with the beetroot, parsley, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and a good pinch of salt.
Blitz until you have a thick purée.
Heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a large casserole and fry the onion for 5-7 minutes, until soft. Stir in the garlic and fry for another minute.
Transfer the beetroot purée to the pan along with the beans and coconut milk and mix everything together. Bring to the boil and simmer for a couple of minutes to heat everything through.
Check the seasoning then stir in lemon juice to taste.
Cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the pack, then drain well and return to the pan.
Stir the sauce through the pasta and serve immediately.
Recipe from How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family by Ella Mills (£26, Yellow Kite), out 18 August
Photography: Clare Winfield
