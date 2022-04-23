Fresh salads can be the perfect springtime lunch — except when they leave us feeling hungry 30 minutes later. But that’s not the case with this roast vegetable pesto bowl, which is the Goldilocks of salads: not too heavy and not too light.

The first step? Swap iceberg lettuce for iron-packed spinach and kale which helps maintain energy levels, even after a tough workout or when your period leaves you feeling depleted. The addition of freekah — a wheat-based grain — adds two of the most satiating nutrients, fibre and protein, to fill a post-training hole while rebuilding the body. And we can’t overlook the brain and hormone-supporting healthy fats in the pumpkin seed and olive oil pesto to keep your mental health as top-notch as your physical health. Roast and boil in bulk for the perfect grab-and-go meal that won’t have your stomach grumbling within the hour.