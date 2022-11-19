Close your eyes tight enough and you might just be able to imagine yourself tucking into this wonderful stew somewhere hot and sunny… rather than your cold, wintry flat.

1 very ripe plantain (peeled, halved lengthways and then cut into 2cm chunks. If you can’t find plantain, use banana, mango or cooked chunks of sweet potato)

½ brown onion (thinly sliced - save the other half for the salad)

1. Add the oil, pepper, onion, Scotch bonnet, curry powder and fine salt to a large saucepan and place on a high heat.

2. Fry for 4 minutes, stirring often, then add the plantain and fry for another 7 minutes, until the onion, pepper and plantain have softened and are nicely browned. Turn the heat down if any of the veg begins to catch or burn.

3. Add the coconut milk and Jamaican-style grains and gently stir to combine. Cook for 1-2 mins until heated through, then remove from the heat.

4. Squeeze the Scotch bonnet into the stew, then remove. Deseed and finely chop the Scotch bonnet, then add it to a bowl with all the remaining salad ingredients. Mix to combine.

5. Spoon the stew into bowls, then top with the salad. Drizzle with oil and serve with lemon wedges.