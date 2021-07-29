This salad recipe from the double Olympic champion Jazz Carlin is the perfect for a nutrient-packed mid-week lunch. Not only is it four of your five portions of fruit and veg in one bowl, but it’s also packs a hefty protein punch. Toast some bread to have alongside or add a handful of nuts to add more crunch.
What does a double silver Olympic swimming champion lunch on? Boring boiled chicken and steamed broccoli? Grim shakes? Jazz Carlin, who won silver in the 400m and 800m freestyle at the 2016 Rio chows down on fruit-laden, protein-packed salads to boost her energy and antioxidant intake.
Since retiring, she says that the amount she eats may have reduced but she still eats the same kinds of foods: “I’ve always had a very nutritious diet and I do enjoy eating healthily as that’s when I feel at my best.”
As for putting apples in a salad, Carlin is something of an apple fiend. There’s good reason for any athlete (professional or amateur) to chow down on a Pink Lady or Cox; apples are so good for you. One medium apple contains 25g of energy-giving carbs, 4g of fibre, 14% of your RDA of vitamin C and a good dose of vitamin K and potassium. Apples have been linked to lowering the risk of heart disease (thanks to the soluble fibre content) and blood pressure-lowering polyphenols. They may also have prebiotic effects that keep good gut bacteria happy, as well helping to protect brain health. So, get adding apples to your salads ASAP!
Ingredients
1 large apple (thinly sliced)
1 carrot (thinly sliced)
Half a cucumber (chopped)
1 small onion (thinly sliced)
Handful of coriander (chopped)
Juice of 1 lime
Pinch of salt and pepper
¼ tsp garlic powder
3 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil
¼ tsp of dried thyme
Method
In a bowl add your chickpeas, apple, carrots, cucumber, onions and coriander and leave to one side.
Next, in a cup add olive oil, lime juice, salt, pepper garlic powder and dried thyme.
Mix well to form a dressing.
Finally, add the dressing to your salad and mix until well combined.
Serve and enjoy!
For more healthy recipes, check out the Strong Women Training Club archives.
Recipe and images: Jazz Carlin
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.
