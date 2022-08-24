4 protein pudding recipes to improve sleep and recovery

You may also like Sleep easy: improve your sleep and recover quicker with these easy tryptophan-rich recipes

Of course, not all desserts need to be nutritionally dense or contain protein — there’s nothing wrong with a simple bar of chocolate or a scoop of ice cream. But if you are partial to something sweet in the evening, adding a bit of protein might be a great way to look after your body, especially on the days you have completed a tough workout. Here are four delicious protein puddings to whip up.

Pumpkin pudding bowl

This recipe, from nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert’s latest book, is a naturally sweet dessert that is packed with nutrients. With magnesium-packed cashews as well as yoghurt for protein, it’s a great way to end a workout day for optimum recovery. You can use a dairy-free yoghurt alternative, but opt for soy to keep the protein content up. Serves: 2 Total time: 5 minutes

Protein pudding: pumpkin pudding by Rhiannon Lambert

Ingredients:

225g Greek yoghurt 90g canned pumpkin purée ¼ tsp mixed spice 2 tsp honey or maple syrup 4 tbsp granola 2 tbsp raisins 4 tsp cashews, roughly chopped

Method:

Place the yoghurt, pumpkin purée, mixed spice, and honey or maple syrup in a bowl and combine until smooth and creamy. Spoon a quarter of the mixture each into two glasses or mugs and top with a quarter of the granola, raisins, and cashews. Spoon the remaining pumpkin mixture on top before sprinkling over the rest of the granola, raisins, and cashews. Recipe from Deliciously Healthy Pregnancy by Rhiannon Lambert.

Vanilla and mango mousse

Don’t be alarmed by the main ingredient in this dessert. While tofu may traditionally be used in savoury dishes, it blends well with sweet fruit for a high-protein (and fibrous) pudding. Serves: 2 Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Protein pudding: tofu mousse by Gousto

Ingredients:

3 tbsp melted coconut oil 350g silken tofu, drained 1 tsp vanilla bean paste 4 tbsp agave syrup – plus more to taste 1 ripe mango 1 tbsp apricot jam 1 ripe passion fruit Sprinkle of ground cardamom – optional

Method:

Add the coconut oil, tofu, vanilla and agave to a blender and blend until smooth. Using a spoon taste a little of the mixture and add more agave if you like a sweeter mousse. Meanwhile, top, tail and peel the mango. Stand the mango upright and very carefully slice the flesh away from the stone. Chop the mango flesh into small bite-sized pieces, discarding the stone. Mix most of the mango with the apricot jam, saving some for garnish. Divide half the mousse between two glasses, then spoon over mango jam mix. Top with the remaining mousse and chill in the fridge for one hour. Before serving top with the reserved mango, slice the passion fruit in half and scoop out the seeds and drizzle over top then sprinkle with ground cardamom. Recipe courtesy of Gousto.

Chocolate, peanut butter and chickpea bars

Adding beans to these fridge bars ups adds to the protein content of the peanut butter. And who wouldn’t want chocolate dessert with extra nutrients?

Protein pudding: chocolate, peanut and chickpea bars

Strawberry, maple and yoghurt bark

Another yoghurt-based dessert, as it’s a great natural source of protein. Again, you can swap to a soya yoghurt for a protein hit without the dairy. Serves: 6 Total time: 10 minutes, plus freezing time

Protein pudding: frozen yoghurt bark

Ingredients:

100g selection of fresh berries 30g roasted almonds (roughly chopped) 250g low fat Greek yoghurt 4 tbsp pure Canadian maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust taste) 1tsp vanilla extract ½tsp lemon juice

Method:

Add the maple syrup, Greek yoghurt, vanilla extract and lemon juice in a bowl and whisk together. Pour the mixture into a tray lined with parchment paper. Stud with the fruits and chopped nuts. Leave to freeze overnight. Once frozen, remove from the freezer and slice into shards. Either serve immediately or place back in the freezer to enjoy when desired. Recipe courtesy of Maple From Canada.