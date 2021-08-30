While trying to soak up the last of this summer’s limited sun, we’re reaching for fresh foods that can accompany the few warm afternoons we have left or that can bring holiday vibes to a grey lunchtime. Our go-to are these rice paper rolls – the latest recipe from Strong Bites, our series of pre-workout fuel and recovery eats.

They’re stuffed with fresh and flavoursome herbs and fruit and veggies, including immune-supporting, vitamin C-packed pineapple and red cabbage that’s full of bone-building vitamin K. Top up on satisfying fats and protein by dunking them into a zesty satay sauce made from peanut butter – high in potassium and magnesium to support your brain, bones and muscles.