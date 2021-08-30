These rice paper rainbow rolls are summer on a plate (and bursting with vitamins and minerals).
While trying to soak up the last of this summer’s limited sun, we’re reaching for fresh foods that can accompany the few warm afternoons we have left or that can bring holiday vibes to a grey lunchtime. Our go-to are these rice paper rolls – the latest recipe from Strong Bites, our series of pre-workout fuel and recovery eats.
They’re stuffed with fresh and flavoursome herbs and fruit and veggies, including immune-supporting, vitamin C-packed pineapple and red cabbage that’s full of bone-building vitamin K. Top up on satisfying fats and protein by dunking them into a zesty satay sauce made from peanut butter – high in potassium and magnesium to support your brain, bones and muscles.
Rainbow rice paper rolls with satay dipping sauce
Ready in: 20 minutes
Serves: 4-6
INGREDIENTS
For the rainbow rolls:
12 rice paper wraps
25g wholegrain vermicelli rice noodles, prepared according to packet instructions
1/4 pineapple, finely diced
1/4 cucumber, cut into thin sticks
1 small carrot, cut into thin sticks
1/2 small red cabbage, finely sliced
Handful of mint
Handful of coriander
For the spicy peanut dipping sauce:
2 tbsp peanut butter
1 tbsp tamari
1/2 lime juice
2 tsp grated ginger
1-2 tsp chilli flakes
A splash of water, to thin
To serve:
Lime
Sesame seeds
Crushed peanuts
METHOD
- Whisk all the dressing ingredients together and set aside for the flavour to bloom. You’re after a thick drizzle consistency, adding a little splash of water as you go will help achieve this.
- Place your rice wrappers in a dish with around 1cm of water, one at a time, until rehydrated. It only takes 10-15 seconds to rehydrate. Don’t be tempted to over soak them, the wrapper will continue to soften once it’s taken out of the water bath.
- Begin filling your rolls by placing your wrapper on a damp plate (to prevent it from sticking). Start from the bottom quarter by placing a handful of noodles, followed by some carrot and cucumber sticks on top, then finishing off with some pineapple, red cabbage and herbs. Be mindful not to overfill the wrappers as it makes them really tricky to roll.
- Time to get rolling! Roll the shorter end over your filling first, then tuck both sides in before continuing rolling upwards. It may take a few goes to get the knack, but it won’t take long to get the hang of it!
- Repeat until you have rolled all 12 rolls. Cut each in half, sprinkle with some sesame seeds and chopped peanuts and serve with a dollop of delicious spicy peanut dipping sauce and squeeze of fresh lime juice.
Notes:
Any leftover fillings makes the most delicious noodle salad. Simply toss to combine, add a little extra water to thin the rest of the spicy peanut dressing and mix together with a generous squeeze of lime. A deliciously healthy packed lunch bursting full of plants.
Recipe and images courtesy of Suzanne from Happy Gut Co. Follow her on Instagram @happy_gut_co.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).