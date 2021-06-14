Top up on protein, carbs and electrolytes after a sweaty summer session with this high-fibre lentil and veggie wrap.
Recovering from your training is crucial, but did you know that it’s even more important when you’ve been extra sweaty and hot in the summer months? For the next installment of Strong Bites, the new series of bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or recover post-training, we’ve got summer refueling covered.
These carb and protein-rich wraps, made from lentils, will replenish glycogen, encourage tissue repair and restore electrolytes. The fibre and iron from legumes and veggies will also keep your energy levels up to avoid the post-lunch slump – even in the afternoon heat. Stuff with roasted aubergine, crunchy leaves and a drizzle of sweet tahini dressing for a light and fresh summer lunch that makes refueling delicious.
Red lentil wrap with sweet tahini dressing
Prep time: 2 hours
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 3
INGREDIENTS:
For the lentil wrap:
200g red split lentils
500ml filtered water
1/2 tsp cumin
1 tsp coriander seed
1 tsp fennel seeds
2-3 tsp sea salt
1 large aubergine, sliced lengthways
250g halloumi block, sliced
10g plum cherry tomatoes (or regular)
60g baby leaves salad
6 tbsp olive oil
For the sweet tahini dressing:
2 tbsp tahini
1 tbsp raw honey
1 tsp dijon mustard
Juice of one lime
1 tsp baharat seasoning (optional)
1 crushed garlic
1/2 tsp sea salt
50-70ml filtered water
Method:
- Rinse the lentils under cold water and then soak them with 500ml water for two hours in the blender. Once they have doubled in size add 1 teaspoon of salt, fennel seeds, cumin and coriander. Then blend for a minute or until smooth and a little thick. If it’s too thick and a bit more water.
- Add 1tsp olive oil to the pan on high heat and then pour in a third of the lentil mix and swirl in the pan so it spreads around evenly.
- Leave to cook for six minutes before adding another teaspoon of oil on top and flipping over for six minutes or until the wrap has browned. Repeat this process for each wrap.
- Slice the aubergine lengthways into five or six flat pieces and massage with a pinch of salt. Slice the halloumi and add both to a grill pan and grill on the stove or in the oven for five minutes each side or until it reaches your desired char.
- To make the sweet tahini dressing, mix together all the ingredients apart from the water. Then mix in the water a little at a time until your desired consistency is met. Note: tahini tends to thicken up when you add lime, so it might need a little more water to loosen.
- To assemble the wrap, add the baby leaves salad, grilled aubergine and halloumi, some sliced cherry tomatoes and then drizzle the tahini dressing on top. Wrap in half or around.
Recipe and image courtesy of Cheryl Telfer.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).