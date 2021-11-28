Chia seeds are ancient fuel – here’s how your workout could benefit from them.
Chia may have gained popularity among the wellness food set on Instagram over the past few years, but these little seeds have a long history of supporting health and performance. In the book Born To Run, author Christopher McDougall visits an ancient tribe in Mexico who are famed for their ability to run up to 320km in one session. Their secret, according to McDougall, lies in their chia seed-heavy diet.
Chia seeds are packed with slow-burn energy. Not only because they’re packed with protein, fibre and fats, but also because the absorbency of chia means that they expand in liquid. The gel-like consistency of the seeds when they’re soaked means that they line the stomach for slow-release of energy that will fuel the toughest sessions. Plus, the calcium and magnesium content of chia is crucial for recovering after a tough workout. Even if you’re not running hundreds of miles, everyone’s exercise routine could benefit from these tiny powerhouses.
Simple chia pudding recipe
Serves: 1
Prep: 5 minutes (plus soaking time)
INGREDIENTS
1 cup of any milk (we use oat)
4 tbsp chia seeds
2 tbsp maple syrup
Toppings: berries, banana coins, nuts, chocolate chips, quinoa puffs or anything else.
METHOD
Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.
Let sit for 10 minutes and stir again to and remove any clumps.
Add to a jar with a sealable lid, cover and leave for at least two hours or overnight
Load with your favourite toppings and more milk if you prefer a thinner consistency
Recipe and image courtesy of @hey_renu.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).