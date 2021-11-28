Chia may have gained popularity among the wellness food set on Instagram over the past few years, but these little seeds have a long history of supporting health and performance. In the book Born To Run, author Christopher McDougall visits an ancient tribe in Mexico who are famed for their ability to run up to 320km in one session. Their secret, according to McDougall, lies in their chia seed-heavy diet.

Chia seeds are packed with slow-burn energy. Not only because they’re packed with protein, fibre and fats, but also because the absorbency of chia means that they expand in liquid. The gel-like consistency of the seeds when they’re soaked means that they line the stomach for slow-release of energy that will fuel the toughest sessions. Plus, the calcium and magnesium content of chia is crucial for recovering after a tough workout. Even if you’re not running hundreds of miles, everyone’s exercise routine could benefit from these tiny powerhouses.